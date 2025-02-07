Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

England plans to upgrade training base for its national soccer teams

England is co-hosting Euro 2028 with Ireland, Scotland and Wales when the three-year project is set to be completed.

The English Football Association has announced plans to radically redevelop the training base used by its national teams with a view to making them the best in the world.

St George's Park, based in Staffordshire, has been widely credited for improvements that have seen England's women's team win the European Championship and reach the final of the World Cup. The men's team reached back-to-back Euros finals and the semifinals of the World Cup since the base was opened in 2012. England has also enjoyed success at youth level in that time.

Redevelopment plans include upgrading playing fields and modernizing onsite hotel facilities and meeting rooms. 

With the honor of hosting a home Euros on the horizon alongside other exciting pathway activities, SGP 2.0 will level up our capacity to deliver an elite experience for players and to give ourselves every possible chance for success," the FA men's technical director John McDermott said.

The FA said St George's would continue to be a base for national teams during the redevelopment work covering preparation for this year's Women's Euros and qualification for the 2026 men's World Cup.

The expected cost of the project was not released.

