Enrique vs Arteta: Mentor and pupil clash in Champions League semifinal

While Arteta and Enrique share a deep bond, there will be no room for sentiment when the whistle blows. Both managers are determined to etch their names into Champions League history

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
When Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-finals on Thursday, April 30, it will not just be a battle of two top clubs—it will be a face-off between two close allies and former colleagues: Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique. 
 
Arteta, who aims to guide Arsenal to only their second Champions League final, will have to outwit Enrique, a figure he describes as one of the biggest influences in his football journey. The relationship between the two was forged at Barcelona, where Enrique was a senior player when Arteta was starting his career. Their paths intertwined again through Pep Guardiola, who mentored both during their transitions from players to managers.
 
Mutual admiration and deep respect
 
Arteta speaks with deep admiration for Enrique, crediting him with shaping his football mindset. “He was extremely supportive with young players… I learnt a lot from him,” said Arteta, calling Enrique one of the best coaches in the world.
 
Enrique’s sentiments echo the respect. “He is one of the best coaches at the moment,” he said of Arteta, praising Arsenal’s transformation under his former protégé. “He changed Arsenal’s fortunes… they are one of the best teams in Europe.”

Tactical battles and big stakes
 
Arteta reflected on the challenge ahead, noting his preference for playing the second leg at home, though he accepts the unpredictable nature of European ties. “The second leg is absolute madness… so it is great to learn as well about these kinds of scenarios.”
 
Enrique, addressing PSG’s lack of Champions League titles, urged his team to focus. “Neither PSG nor Arsenal have won it… but we must not let that stop us.”
 
Legacy on the line
 
While Arteta and Enrique share a deep bond, there will be no room for sentiment when the whistle blows. Both managers are determined to etch their names into Champions League history, even if it comes at the expense of a cherished friendship—at least for now.
 
