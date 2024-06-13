Euro Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST), format, live streaming

The 2024 season of the European Championship, also known as Euro Cup 2024, will kick-start on June 15 (according to Indian Standard Time) when the hosts Germany take on Scotland.
A total of 24 teams will be vying for glory, starting June 15. Italy are the defending champions after they defeat England in the final in the previous edition of Euro Cup, which was held in 2021, a delay in year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Euro Cup 2024 Groups
24 teams are divided in six groups with each having six teams. The hosts are in Group A while the defending champions Italy are in Group B, which is also regarded as group of death. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are place in Group F, along with Turkey, Georgia and Czechia, formerly known as Czech Republic.
Group A
- Germany
- Scotland
- Hungary
- Switzerland
Group B
- Spain
- Croatia
- Italy
- Albania
Group C
- Slovenia
- Denmark
- Serbia
- England
Group D
- Poland
- Netherlands
- Austria
- France
Group E
- Belgium
- Slovakia
- Romania
- Ukraine
Group F
- Turkey
- Georgia
- Portugal
- Czechia, also known Czech Republic
Euro Cup 2024 format
- In the first round of Euro Cup 2024, the teams in each group with play one match each in a round-robin format.
- The top two teams, on the basis points table, from each group will qualify for the round of 16, which is also know as pre-quarterfinals, a knockout round.
- The remaining four teams for the pre-quarters will be filled by top third-ranked teams from six groups.
- The winners of pre-quarterfinals will lock horns in round of 8, known as quarterfinals.
- The winners of quarterfinals will qualify for the semifinals and the subsequently the semis winner clash in the grand finale.
Euro Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST)
|European Championship (Euro 2024) schedule
|Match
|venue
|Date (Indian Time)
|Time (IST)
|Group stage
|Germany vs Scotland
|Munich
|15 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|Cologne
|15 June 2024
|6:30 pm
|Spain vs Croatia
|Berlin
|15 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Italy vs Albania
|Dortmund
|16 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Poland vs Netherlands
|Hamburg
|16 June 2024
|6:30 pm
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|Stuttgart
|16 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Serbia vs England
|Gelsenkirchen
|17 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Romania vs Ukraine
|Munich
|17 June 2024
|6:30 pm
|Belgium vs Slovakia
|Frankfurt
|17 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Austria vs France
|Dusseldorf
|18 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Turkey vs Georgia
|Dortmund
|18 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Portugal vs Czech Republic
|Leipzig
|19 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Croatia vs Albania
|Hamburg
|19 June 2024
|6:30 pm
|Germany vs Hungary
|Stuttgart
|19 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|Cologne
|20 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Slovenia vs Serbia
|Munich
|20 June 2024
|6:30 pm
|Denmark vs England
|Frankfurt
|20 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Spain vs Italy
|Gelsenkirchen
|21 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Slovakia vs Ukraine
|Dusseldorf
|21 June 2024
|6:30 pm
|Poland vs Austria
|Berlin
|21 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Netherlands vs France
|Leipzig
|22 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Georgia vs Czech Republic
|Hamburg
|22 June 2024
|6:30 pm
|Turkey vs Portugal
|Dortmund
|22 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Belgium vs Romania
|Cologne
|23 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Switzerland vs Germany
|Frankfurt
|24 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Scotland vs Hungary
|Stuttgart
|24 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Albania vs Spain
|Dusseldorf
|25 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Croatia vs Italy
|Leipzig
|25 June 2024
|12:30 am
|France vs Poland
|Dortmund
|25 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Berlin
|25 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Denmark vs Serbia
|Munich
|26 June 2024
|12:30 am
|England vs Slovenia
|Cologne
|26 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Slovakia vs Romania
|Frankfurt
|26 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Ukraine vs Belgium
|Stuttgart
|26 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|Georgia vs Portugal
|Gelsenkirchen
|27 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Czech Republic vs Turkey
|Hamburg)
|27 June 2024
|12:30 am
|Round of 16 (Pre-quarterfinals)
|38. 2A vs 2B
|Berlin
|29 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|37. 1A vs 2C
|Dortmund
|30 June 2024
|12:30 am
|40. 1C vs 3D
|Gelsenkirchen
|30 June 2024
|9:30 pm
|39. 1B vs 3A
|Cologne
|1 July 2024
|12:30 am
|42. 2D vs 2E
|Dusseldorf
|1 July 2024
|9:30 pm
|41. 1F vs 3A
|Frankfurt
|2 July 2024
|12:30 am
|43. 1E vs 3A
|Munich
|2 July 2024
|9:30 pm
|44. 1D vs 2F
|Leipzig
|3 July 2024
|12:30 am
|Quarter Finals
|45. W39 vs W37
|Stuttgart
|5 July 2024
|9:30 pm
|46. W41 vs W42
|Hamburg
|6 July 2024
|12:30 am
|47. W40 vs W38
|Dusseldorf
|6 July 2024
|9:30 pm
|48. W43 vs W44
|Berlin
|7 July 2024
|12:30 am
|Semi-Finals
|49. W45 vs W46
|Munich
|10 July 2024
|12:30 am
|50. W47 vs W48
|Dortmund
|11 July 2024
|12:30 am
|Final
|W49 vs W50
|Berlin
|15 July 2024
|12:30 am
When will Euro Cup 2024 begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
The Euro Cup 2024 will begin on June 15, according to Indians Standard Time.
At what time will Euro Cup 2024 opening match kick-start?
Germany vs Scotland match in Euro Cup 2024 will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 15.
What will be match timings of Euro Cup 2024 as per India time?
In the first round, on some days three matches are schedule. On those days, the first match of the day will begin at 6:30 PM IST, second at 9:30 PM IST and third at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV Channels will live telecast Euro Cup 2024 matches in India?
Sony Sports has the broadcast rights for Euro Cup 2024 in India. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live telecast the matches in English commentary while Hindi commentary of Euro Cup 2024 matches will be available on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD.
How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Euro Cup 2024 matches will be available on Sony LIV app.