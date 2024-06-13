Euro Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST), format, live streaming

The 2024 season of the European Championship, also known as Euro Cup 2024, will kick-start on June 15 (according to Indian Standard Time) when the hosts Germany take on Scotland.

A total of 24 teams will be vying for glory, starting June 15. Italy are the defending champions after they defeat England in the final in the previous edition of Euro Cup, which was held in 2021, a delay in year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Euro Cup 2024 Groups

24 teams are divided in six groups with each having six teams. The hosts are in Group A while the defending champions Italy are in Group B, which is also regarded as group of death. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are place in Group F, along with Turkey, Georgia and Czechia, formerly known as Czech Republic.

Group A

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

Poland

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Ukraine

Group F

Turkey

Georgia

Portugal

Czechia, also known Czech Republic

Euro Cup 2024 format

In the first round of Euro Cup 2024, the teams in each group with play one match each in a round-robin format.

The top two teams, on the basis points table, from each group will qualify for the round of 16, which is also know as pre-quarterfinals, a knockout round.

The remaining four teams for the pre-quarters will be filled by top third-ranked teams from six groups.

The winners of pre-quarterfinals will lock horns in round of 8, known as quarterfinals.

The winners of quarterfinals will qualify for the semifinals and the subsequently the semis winner clash in the grand finale.

Euro Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST)

European Championship (Euro 2024) schedule Match venue Date (Indian Time) Time (IST) Group stage Germany vs Scotland Munich 15 June 2024 12:30 am Hungary vs Switzerland Cologne 15 June 2024 6:30 pm Spain vs Croatia Berlin 15 June 2024 9:30 pm Italy vs Albania Dortmund 16 June 2024 12:30 am Poland vs Netherlands Hamburg 16 June 2024 6:30 pm Slovenia vs Denmark Stuttgart 16 June 2024 9:30 pm Serbia vs England Gelsenkirchen 17 June 2024 12:30 am Romania vs Ukraine Munich 17 June 2024 6:30 pm Belgium vs Slovakia Frankfurt 17 June 2024 9:30 pm Austria vs France Dusseldorf 18 June 2024 12:30 am Turkey vs Georgia Dortmund 18 June 2024 9:30 pm Portugal vs Czech Republic Leipzig 19 June 2024 12:30 am Croatia vs Albania Hamburg 19 June 2024 6:30 pm Germany vs Hungary Stuttgart 19 June 2024 9:30 pm Scotland vs Switzerland Cologne 20 June 2024 12:30 am Slovenia vs Serbia Munich 20 June 2024 6:30 pm Denmark vs England Frankfurt 20 June 2024 9:30 pm Spain vs Italy Gelsenkirchen 21 June 2024 12:30 am Slovakia vs Ukraine Dusseldorf 21 June 2024 6:30 pm Poland vs Austria Berlin 21 June 2024 9:30 pm Netherlands vs France Leipzig 22 June 2024 12:30 am Georgia vs Czech Republic Hamburg 22 June 2024 6:30 pm Turkey vs Portugal Dortmund 22 June 2024 9:30 pm Belgium vs Romania Cologne 23 June 2024 12:30 am Switzerland vs Germany Frankfurt 24 June 2024 12:30 am Scotland vs Hungary Stuttgart 24 June 2024 12:30 am Albania vs Spain Dusseldorf 25 June 2024 12:30 am Croatia vs Italy Leipzig 25 June 2024 12:30 am France vs Poland Dortmund 25 June 2024 9:30 pm Netherlands vs Austria Berlin 25 June 2024 9:30 pm Denmark vs Serbia Munich 26 June 2024 12:30 am England vs Slovenia Cologne 26 June 2024 12:30 am Slovakia vs Romania Frankfurt 26 June 2024 9:30 pm Ukraine vs Belgium Stuttgart 26 June 2024 9:30 pm Georgia vs Portugal Gelsenkirchen 27 June 2024 12:30 am Czech Republic vs Turkey Hamburg) 27 June 2024 12:30 am Round of 16 (Pre-quarterfinals) 38. 2A vs 2B Berlin 29 June 2024 9:30 pm 37. 1A vs 2C Dortmund 30 June 2024 12:30 am 40. 1C vs 3D Gelsenkirchen 30 June 2024 9:30 pm 39. 1B vs 3A Cologne 1 July 2024 12:30 am 42. 2D vs 2E Dusseldorf 1 July 2024 9:30 pm 41. 1F vs 3A Frankfurt 2 July 2024 12:30 am 43. 1E vs 3A Munich 2 July 2024 9:30 pm 44. 1D vs 2F Leipzig 3 July 2024 12:30 am Quarter Finals 45. W39 vs W37 Stuttgart 5 July 2024 9:30 pm 46. W41 vs W42 Hamburg 6 July 2024 12:30 am 47. W40 vs W38 Dusseldorf 6 July 2024 9:30 pm 48. W43 vs W44 Berlin 7 July 2024 12:30 am Semi-Finals 49. W45 vs W46 Munich 10 July 2024 12:30 am 50. W47 vs W48 Dortmund 11 July 2024 12:30 am Final W49 vs W50 Berlin 15 July 2024 12:30 am

European Championship (Euro Cup) 2024 start date, match timings (IST) live streaming and telecast

When will Euro Cup 2024 begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Euro Cup 2024 will begin on June 15, according to Indians Standard Time.

At what time will Euro Cup 2024 opening match kick-start?

Germany vs Scotland match in Euro Cup 2024 will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 15.

What will be match timings of Euro Cup 2024 as per India time?

In the first round, on some days three matches are schedule. On those days, the first match of the day will begin at 6:30 PM IST, second at 9:30 PM IST and third at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Euro Cup 2024 matches in India?

Sony Sports has the broadcast rights for Euro Cup 2024 in India. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live telecast the matches in English commentary while Hindi commentary of Euro Cup 2024 matches will be available on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Euro Cup 2024 matches will be available on Sony LIV app.