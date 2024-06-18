Euro Cup 2024: Portugal vs Czech Republic live match (IST), live streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to become the first player to feature in six European Championships (Euro Cup) when Portugal begins its Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic (Czechia) at Leipzig Stadium at 12:30 AM IST on June 19. However, Ronaldo is not the only threat for the Czechs, who are making their eighth consecutive appearance.

Here are the key points about the match:

This will be the fourth meeting between the countries at the tournament. The Czechs won the first encounter 1-0 in 1996, while Portugal emerged victorious in 2008 and 2012. Portugal has won the last four meetings between the teams, keeping clean sheets in the last three.

Both teams reached the knockout stage of Euro 2020, with defending champion Portugal losing to Belgium in the round of 16, while the Czechs were defeated in the quarterfinals by Denmark.

Portugal claimed the Euro 2016 title, whereas the Czechs' last triumph dates back to 1976 when the country was still part of Czechoslovakia. Antonín Panenka scored the decisive penalty in the shootout against West Germany by softly chipping the ball through the middle as the goalkeeper dived to the side. Other players, such as Spain's Sergio Ramos, have since attempted Panenka penalties.Teams such as Turkiye, Georgia, Georgia, Turkiye, Austria and France will be involved in the proceedings.

Portugal vs Czech Republic Head-to-head

Matches: 5

Portugal Won: 4

CZech Republic Won: 1

Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Portugal vs Czech Republic live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Portugal vs Czech Republic match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic football match will take place on June 19 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Portugal vs Czech Republic match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 19.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Portugal vs Czech Republic match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Portugal vs Czech Republic match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Portugal vs Czech Republic match in India.

Turkiye vs Georgia Uefa Euro 2024

In the first match of the day day Turkiye will take on Georgia in a Group F encounter at BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

Georgia vs Turkey Head-to-head

Played - 5

Turkey wins - 1

Georgia wins - 1

Draws - 1

Turkey goals - 12

Georgia goals - 5

Euro Cup 2024: Turkiye vs Georgia live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Turkiye vs Georgia match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Turkiye vs Georgia football match will take place on June 18.

At what time will the Turkiye vs Georgia match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Turkiye vs Georgia football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 18.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Turkiye vs Georgia Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Turkiye vs Georgia match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Turkiye vs Georgia match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Turkiye vs Georgia match in India.