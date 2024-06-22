Home / Sports / Football News / Euro 2024: Georgia get first point in a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic

Video reviews were in the spotlight as the Czechs had a goal for Adam Hlozek disallowed for handball

Georgia earned its first-ever point at a major tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic at Euro 2024 here on Saturday.

Video reviews were in the spotlight as the Czechs had a goal for Adam Hlozek disallowed for hand ball.

Georgia, the only team making its debut at Euro 2024, then took the lead with a Georges Mikautadze penalty given for hand ball by Czech defender Robin Hranec.

The Czech team got back into the game when a header rebounded off the post and Patrik Schick scored with his chest. Schick went off with a calf injury soon after.

Georgia could have won but Saba Lobjanidze shot narrowly over the bar with the last kick of the game on a counterattack.

The draw means that both teams almost certainly require a win in their last group games to qualify for the knockout stages.

Turkey and Portugal are the other two teams in Group F and they will meet later tonight.

