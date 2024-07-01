Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: France vs Belgium live match (IST), live streaming

In the pre-quarterfinal match of European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), France will lock horns with Belgium at Duesseldorf Arena at 9:30 PM IST. It is going to be a World Rank 2 and 3 but the both teams fail live up to their rankings. After being rested against Poland, Antoine Griezmann is expected to join France's starting XI today. He might go into the midfield to provide some inventiveness in case Adrien Rabiot or Aurlien Tchouamni are unable to play. Mbappe may start on the left wing against Belgium after starting up front against Poland.