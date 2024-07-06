Euro Cup 2024 QF: Netherlands vs Turkiye live match (IST), live streaming

In the fourth and last quarterfinal match of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), the Netherlands will take on Turkiye at 12:30 AM IST tonight (July 7) at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

Both the Netherlands and Turkiye did not top thier groups. Infact, the Dutch finished third in thier group behind Austria and France. But in the Round of 16, they beat Romania comnfiortably with a margin of 3-0. On the other hand, Tyrkiye beat group toppers Austraia 2-1 in what a was thrilling finish.

Thus, this match is going to be one of the thrilling encounters in the quarterfinal.

Netherlands vs Turkiye Head-to-head

Matches: 14

Netherlands Won: 6

Turkiye won: 4

Drawn: 4

Netherlands predicted starting 11

Formation- 4-2-3-1

Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Turkiye predicted starting 11

Formation- 4-2-3-1

Gunok; Kadioglu, Akaydin, Bardakci, Muldur; Ozcan, Ayhan; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler

Euro Cup 2024: Netherlands vs Turkiye live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Netherlands vs Turkiye match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Netherlands vs Turkiye football match will take place on July 7 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Netherlands vs Turkiye match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Netherlands vs Turkiye football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 7.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Netherlands vs Turkiye Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Netherlands vs Turkiye match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Netherlands vs Turkiye match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Netherlands vs Turkiye match in India.