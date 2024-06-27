Home / Sports / Football News / Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 full schedule, live match time, telecast details

Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 full schedule, live match time, telecast details

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches in India. It's live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website

UEFA EURO CUP 2024 ROUND OF 16 SCHEDULE
UEFA EURO CUP 2024 ROUND OF 16 SCHEDULE. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uefa European Championships 2024 commonly known as the Euro 2024 will head into the next stage from June 29 onwards. The group stages are over and 16 out of the initial 24 teams that took part in the first stage, have made it to the Round of 16, which is the competition's knockout phase.  

The knockout phase will start with the defending champions Itlay and Switzerland meeting at the Olympiastadion, Berlin in Germany, which is the host of the tournament. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 full schedule 

Date Match Kick-off Time (CET/Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue
29th June 2024 Switzerland vs Italy 18:00:00 21:30:00 Berlin
29th June 2024 Germany vs Denmark 21:00:00 12:30 AM (June 30) Dortmund
30th June 2024 England vs Slovakia 18:00:00 21:30:00 Gelsenkirchen
30th June 2024 Spain vs Georgia 21:00:00 12:30 AM (July 1) Cologne
1st July 2024 France vs Belgium 18:00:00 21:30:00 Dusseldorf
1st July 2024 Portugal vs Slovenia 21:00:00 12:30 AM (July 2) Frankfurt
2nd July 2024 Romania vs Netherlands 18:00:00 21:30:00 Munich
2nd July 2024 Austria vs Turkiye 21:00:00 12:30 AM (July 3) Leipzig

Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 Live Streaming and Telecast details

When will the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches begin?

The Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches will begin on Saturday, June 29 according to the IST. 

Which teams have qualified for the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16?

Italy, Switzerland, Germany, England, Georgia, Portugal, Belgium, Turkiye, The Netherlands, France, Austria, Spain, Slovakia, Denmark and Slovenia have qualified for the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16. 

Which TV channel will telecast the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches in India?

Sony Sports Network Television will telecast the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches in India. 

Where can people livestream the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches in India?

People in India can livestream the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also Read

Euro Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST), format, live streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up games full schedule, timing (IST) live streaming

T20 World Cup 2024 semis schedule, qualified teams, live match time (IST)

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 tonight game: UKR vs BEL live match time SLO vs ROU streaming

Euro Cup 2024 tonight game: GEO vs POR live match time CZE vs TUR streaming

Euro 2024: England coach Southgate criticised after 0-0 draw with Slovenia

Euro 2024: France secures Round of 16 spot with 1-1 draw against Poland

Euro 2024: Denmark advances to last 16 after 0-0 draw with Serbia

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :UEFA European ChampionshipSpain national football teamFrance Football TeamEngland national football teamGerman national football teamItaly national football teamPortugal national football teamfootballBelgium national football teamNetherlands national football team

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story