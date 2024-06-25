Euro Cup 2024 today match: FRA vs POL live match time, NED vs AUT streaming

Euro Cup 2024: Netherlands vs Austria live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Netherlands vs Austria match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Netherlands vs Austria football match will take place on June 25.

At what time will the Netherlands vs Austria match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Netherlands vs Austria football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 25.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Netherlands vs Austria Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Netherlands vs Austria match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Netherlands vs Austria match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Netherlands vs Austria match in India.

France vs Poland UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

In the second match of Group D, France will take on Poland, who are languished at the bottom of the points table and can't qualify for pre-quarterfinals even if register a win. However, Lewandoski would look to end their campaign on a high.

France vs Poland head-to-head

Matches Played- 17

France win- 9

Poland win-3

Drawn-5

Euro Cup 2024: France vs Poland live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the France vs Poland match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The France vs Poland football match will take place on June 25.

At what time will the France vs Poland match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The France vs Poland football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 25.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the France vs Poland Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the France vs Poland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the France vs Poland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the France vs Poland match in India.