Home / Sports / Football News / Euro Cup 2024 today match: FRA vs POL live match time, NED vs AUT streaming

Euro Cup 2024 today match: FRA vs POL live match time, NED vs AUT streaming

The Netherlands vs Austria football match as well as the France vs Poland football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST today

Netherlands and France matches in Euro 2024 on June 25
Netherlands and France matches in Euro 2024 on June 25q
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the last set of Group D matches of the Uefa European Championships commonly known as Euro Cup 2024, group topper Netherlands will be up against Austria, who are at the second third spot. Netherlands have already qualified for pre-quarterfinals of Euro Cup 2024.

Netherlands have four points in two matches while Austria, who are at the third spot, have three points in two games

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Netherlands vs Austria head-to-head 

  • Matches played: 19
  • Netherlands won: 9
  • Austria won: 6
  • Drawn: 4

Euro Cup 2024: Netherlands vs Austria live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast


When will the Netherlands vs Austria match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Netherlands vs Austria football match will take place on June 25.

At what time will the Netherlands vs Austria match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Netherlands vs Austria football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 25. 

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Netherlands vs Austria Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Netherlands vs Austria match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Netherlands vs Austria match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Netherlands vs Austria match in India.

France vs Poland UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match


In the second match of Group D, France will take on Poland, who are languished at the bottom of the points table and can't qualify for pre-quarterfinals even if register a win. However, Lewandoski would look to end their campaign on a high.

France vs Poland head-to-head

  • Matches Played- 17
  • France win- 9
  • Poland win-3
  • Drawn-5

Euro Cup 2024: France vs Poland live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast


When will the France vs Poland match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The France vs Poland football match will take place on June 25.

At what time will the France vs Poland match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The France vs Poland football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 25.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the France vs Poland Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the France vs Poland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the France vs Poland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the France vs Poland match in India.

Also Read

Euro Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST), format, live streaming

Euro Cup 2024: England vs Serbia live match to begin at 12:30 AM IST

Euro Cup 2024: Netherlands vs France live kick-off time (IST), streaming

Euro Cup 2024 today match: SLO vs UKR live match time, POL vs AUT streaming

Euro Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D, E, F; most goals, cards stats

Much-changed Spain beats Albania 1-0 at Euro 2024 to finish group stage

'Oblivious' of Lineker's four-letter criticism of England, says Southgate

Italy advances at Euro 2024 after Zaccagni equaliser against Croatia

Euro 2024: England to play Slovenia in final Group C game on Tuesday

Stimac's conduct affirms correctness of contract termination: AIFF

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :UEFA European ChampionshipFrance Football TeamNetherlands national football teamPolandAustria

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story