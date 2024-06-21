Euro Cup 2024 today match: SLO vs UKR live match time, POL vs AUT streaming







After a shocking 0-3 defeat to Romania, Ukraine would look to make a comeback in Group E as they face Slovakia in their second match. However, the task is cut out for the Ukranaianunit as the Slovakas defeated much higher ranked Belgium in their first game of Uefa Euro 2024 being held in Germany. This game will take place at Merkur Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf.

Slovakia vs Ukraine head-to-head

Matches played: 7 Slovakia won: 2

Ukraine won: 3

Drawn: 2

Euro Cup 2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Slovakia vs Ukraine d match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Slovakia vs Ukraine football match will take place on June 21.

At what time will the Slovakia vs Ukraine match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?







The Slovakia vs Ukraine football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on June 21.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Slovakia vs Ukraine match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Slovakia vs Ukraine match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Slovakia vs Ukraine match in India.

Poland vs Austria UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

In the second match on Friday, June 21, Poland, who lost to the Dutch in a closely contested opening encounter, will be up against Austria, who gave a good account of themselves in their opening game of Group D. This match will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Germany.

Poland vs Austria head-to-head

Matches Played- 11

Poland win-6

Austria win-3

Drawn-2

Euro Cup 2024: Poland vs Austria live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Poland vs Austria match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Poland vs Austria football match will take place on June 21.

At what time will the Poland vs Austria match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Poland vs Austria football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 21.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Poland vs Austria Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Poland vs Austria match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Poland vs Austria match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Poland vs Austria match in India.