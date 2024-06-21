Euro Cup 2024: Netherlands vs France live kick-off time (IST), streaming

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
France vs Netherlands match facts
- Mbappe broke his nose when his face collided with Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder on Monday. Blood stained his white France jersey. If he plays on Friday, he will need to wear a mask, but it remains uncertain. Mbappe returned to light training on Wednesday.
- If he plays, the France captain will hope to score at a Euro Cup at the sixth attempt. He has 47 goals in 80 games for France, including 12 in qualifying for the Euros, but he is yet to score in five games at the continental tournament.
- France and the Netherlands are level on three points in Group D. The Dutch came from behind to beat Poland 2-1, and France needed an own goal to beat Austria 1-0.
- France defeated the Netherlands 4-0 at home and 2-1 away in qualifying. The Dutch were group runners-up.
- The Dutch won their three group games in the last edition, then lost to the Czech Republic in the round of 16.
- France won Euro 1984 as host, then with Didier Deschamps as captain, Euro 2000 after he captained the team to the World Cup title as host in 1998. Deschamps took over as France's coach in 2012, leading France to another World Cup title in 2018.
- France's biggest question mark is Mbappé. Deschamps was due to give an injury update on Thursday.
- Netherlands midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were ruled out with injuries before the tournament.
France vs Netherlands key stats to look forward
- France has won 15 of the teams' 30 previous meetings, with the Dutch winning 11. The Dutch have scored more goals in those games; 57 to 53.
- In the last four major tournaments – World Cups and European Championships – France has reached the final in three. The exception was the 2021 Euros, where Deschamps' team went out to Switzerland on penalties in the first knockout stage after squandering a two-goal lead with nine minutes remaining.
- France defeated Gibraltar 14-0 for a new European Championship qualifying record and the country's biggest win.
Netherlands vs France Head-to-head
- Matches: 30
- Netherlands Won: 11
- France Won: 16
- Drawn: 3
|France vs Netherlands Starting XI prediction
|Netherlands Probable line-up
|France probable line-up
|1Bart Verbruggen
|16Mike Maignan
|22Denzel Dumfries
|17William Saliba
|6Stefan de Vrij
|22Theo Hernandez
|5Nathan Ake
|4Dayot Upamecano
|4Virgil van Dijk
|5Jules Kounde
|7Xavi Simons
|13N'Golo Kante
|24Jerdy Schouten
|11Ousmane Dembele
|16Joey Veerman
|14Adrien Rabiot
|14Tijjani Reijnders
|7Antoine Griezmann
|11Cody Gakpo
|15Marcus Thuram
|10Memphis Depay
|9Olivier Giroud