Home / Sports / Football News / Euro winner Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach

Euro winner Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach

Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday, ending an up-and-down tenure that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year's World Cup

AP Rome
Roberto Mancini resigned from his position as Italy's Men's football team coach. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year's World Cup.

The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation late last night, adding that a new coach would be named over the next days.

The federation doesn't have much time with Euro 2024 qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 10 and 12, respectively.

Mancini was hired in May 2018 to revive the Azzurri after they also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under predecessor Gian Piero Ventura. And he did by adding flair and youth to a team that won admirers all over the continent during the year-delayed Euro 2020.

Mancini was hailed for his vision when he called up then-Roma forward Nicol Zaniolo before he had ever played in Serie A, but he also struggled to find top players from the Italian league, which has been hesitant to use young players at times.

It's unclear what's next for the 58-year-old Mancini, who was a leading club coach before taking over the national team, having won league titles at both Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Mancini was also a standout player for Sampdoria, Lazio and Italy.

Mancini's exit puts the federation in complete rebuilding mode, with women's coach Milena Bertolini having also announced her resignation after the Azzurre failed to advance from the Women's World Cup group stage.

Also Read

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Indian football teams at Asian Games: Here's how they have performed so far

FIFA Football awards: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas crowned Best players

AIFF re-appoints Dennerby as women's team coach ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

India asks IMF, FSB to prepare technical paper on regulating crypto

La Liga: Real Madrid in toruble, defender Militao to undergo knee surgery

Neymar to leave PSG! Could choose between Al Hilal and Barcelona: Reports

Kylian Mbappe returns to training with PSG after constructive talks

La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores on debut, Real Madrid win 2-0 vs Bilbao

EPL 2023-24: Saka scores as Arsenal beat Nottingham 2-1 in season opener

Topics :Italyfootball

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story