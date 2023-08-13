Home / Sports / Football News / Neymar to leave PSG! Could choose between Al Hilal and Barcelona: Reports

Neymar, who was omitted from the first squad training before the Ligue 1 opener of PSG against Lorient, has not returned to training unlike Kylian Mbappe

BS Web Team New Delhi
Neymar Jr to leave PSG soon. Photo: Neymar X handle

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is facing the potential talent drain with Brazilian star Neymar Jr looking for a way out of the club. Following Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami this summer and Kylian Mbappe's reluctance to renew his contract, Neymar's potential departure could deliver a significant blow to the club.

Reports indicate that Saudi Club Al Hilal have made an offer to PSG. This comes after they approached PSG with a 300 million euros bid for Kylian Mbappe. This time, they have their sights set on Neymar.
PSG is looking to secure at least 150 million euros for the 31-year-old striker, and the Saudi Pro League club appears more than capable of complying with the deal. RMC Sport has reported that the French champions have already accepted the substantial offer for Neymar and are now waiting for the green signal from the player himself.

Neymar, who previously played under Luis Enrique for Barcelona, doesn't seem to fit into the coach's plans for PSG. The Ligue 1 defending champions have already brought in Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. In the meantime, PSG have also signed Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos on a one-year loan deal from Benfica, with an option to buy outright.

Despite the interest from Al Hilal, Neymar appears unenthusiastic about joining the Saudi Pro League. Instead, he seems more inclined to return to Spain and play for his former club, Barcelona. Additionally, rumours are circulating that English club Chelsea is in talks with Neymar's agents to try to sign him. Neymar's contract with PSG runs until 2027. The French club purchased him for an impressive 222 million euros in 2017.

Topics :NeymarParis Saint GermainLa LigaSaudi ArabiaFranceBrazilfootballFC BarcelonaChelsea

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

