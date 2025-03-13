UEFA Champions League Quarter-final full schedule, live time and streaming

The UEFA Champions League is reaching its thrilling conclusion, with the quarter-finals set to begin soon. After exciting second-leg matches in the Round of 16, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid? Atletico, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are among the top clubs to have secured their spots in the next stage of the competition, alongside other heavyweights.
UEFA Champions League 2025 Quarter-Final Draw
The quarter-finals will see some of Europe’s finest clubs battle it out for a spot in the semi-finals, and the stakes are higher than ever as the 2025 UEFA Champions League edges closer to its climax. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable round of matches.
|Quarter-Final
|Teams
|Date
|QF1
|Arsenal vs Real Madrid / Atlético Madrid
|8th/9th April
|QF2
|Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
|8th/9th April
|QF3
|Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund
|8th/9th April
|QF4
|Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan
|8th/9th April
UEFA Champions League Quarter-final live telecast and live streaming details
Which teams will play the 1st quarter-final in the Champions League 2025?
Also Read
Bayern Munich will play the first quarter-final against Inter Milan in the Champions League 2025 on 8th/9th April.
Which teams will play the 2nd quarter-final in the Champions League 2025?
FC Barcelona will play the 2nd quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League 2025 on 8th/9th April.
Which teams will play the 3rd quarter-final in the Champions League 2025?
Arsenal will play the 3rd quarter-final against Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid in the Champions League 2025 on 8th/9th April.
Which teams will play the 4th quarter-final in the Champions League 2025?
PSG will play the 4th quarter-final against Aston Villa in the Champions League 2025 on 8th/9th April.
Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarter-finals will be available in India?
The live telecast of the UCL quarter-finals will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarter-finals will be available in India?
The live streaming of the UCL quarter-finals will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.