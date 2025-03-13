UEFA Champions League Quarter-final full schedule, live time and streaming

The UEFA Champions League is reaching its thrilling conclusion, with the quarter-finals set to begin soon. After exciting second-leg matches in the Round of 16, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid? Atletico, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are among the top clubs to have secured their spots in the next stage of the competition, alongside other heavyweights.

UEFA Champions League 2025 Quarter-Final Draw

Quarter-Final Teams Date QF1 Arsenal vs Real Madrid / Atlético Madrid 8th/9th April QF2 Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa 8th/9th April QF3 Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund 8th/9th April QF4 Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan 8th/9th April

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final live telecast and live streaming details

Where will the live telecast of the UCL quarter-finals will be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL quarter-finals will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL quarter-finals will be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL quarter-finals will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.