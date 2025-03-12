Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals teams, format, FAQs, live streaming

The quarterfinals will be played over two legs on the following dates - First Leg: Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday April 9; Second Leg: Tuesday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 16

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:35 AM IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich and Barcelona sealed their spots in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with dominant victories in their respective last-16 second-leg clashes on Tuesday.
 
Bayern cruise past Leverkusen
 
Bayern Munich completed a 5-0 aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen, winning 2-0 in the second leg at Bay Arena in Leverkusen. Harry Kane was the standout performer, scoring in the 52nd minute and assisting Alphonso Davies in the 71st minute. Kane’s strike made him the first English player to score 10 goals in a single European Cup season. Leverkusen, without Florian Wirtz, failed to threaten Bayern, registering their first shot on target after an hour. The German champions will now face Inter Milan in the quarter-finals.  Uefa Champions League Round of 16 - 2nd leg - what happened when you were asleep
 
Barcelona dismantle Benfica
 
Barcelona secured a 3-1 win (4-1 on aggregate) against Benfica at Barcelona Olympic Stadium, with Raphinha and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal delivering standout performances. Yamal’s dazzling solo run set up Raphinha for the opener in the 11th minute, but Nicolás Otamendi equalised soon after. However, Yamal’s stunning left-footed strike in the 28th minute restored Barcelona’s lead before Raphinha sealed the victory with a 42nd-minute counterattack goal, making him the tournament’s top scorer.

Champions League 2025 quarterfinals teams qualified
 
  • Barcelona
  • Bayer Munich
  • Inter Milan
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Lille/Borussia Dortmund
  • Arsenal/PSV Eindhoven
  • Aston Villa/Club Brugge
  • Atlético Madrid/Real Madrid
Champions League 2025 quarterfinals fixtures 
QF1 PSV/Arsenal vs Real/Atletico
QF 2 PSG vs Club Brugge/Aston Villa
QF 3 Barcelona vs Dortmund/Lille
QF 4 Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

2025 Champions League Quarterfinals: FAQs

How does the Champions League quarterfinal format work?
  • The quarterfinals consist of four matchups, each played over two legs.
  • The team with the higher aggregate score after both legs advances to the semifinals.
  • If the aggregate score is tied after the second leg, the match will go into extra time. If still level, a penalty shootout will decide the winner.
Are yellow card suspensions in effect during the quarterfinals?
  • Yes, yellow card suspensions remain in place:
  • A player receiving their third or fifth yellow card of the tournament will serve a one-match suspension.
  • Yellow cards do not reset until the quarterfinals conclude, meaning accumulated bookings can impact a player's availability for the semifinals.
 

Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals date, UCL QF live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the 2025 Champions League quarterfinals take place?
 
The quarterfinals will be played over two legs on the following dates:
  • First Leg: Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9
  • Second Leg: Tuesday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 16
  • The full schedule will be officially announced on March 13.
Which TV channels will live telecast the quarterfinal matches of the Uefa Champions League 2024-25?
 
Sony Sports Network will live broadcast Champions League's quarterfinal matches in India
 
How to watch the live streaming of Champions League quarterfinal matches in India?
 
Sony LIV will live stream Champions League quarterfinal matches in India.
First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 3:51 AM IST

