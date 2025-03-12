Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals teams, format, FAQs, live streaming

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich and Barcelona sealed their spots in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with dominant victories in their respective last-16 second-leg clashes on Tuesday. Bayern cruise past Leverkusen Uefa Champions League Round of 16 - 2nd leg - what happened when you were asleep Bayern Munich completed a 5-0 aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen, winning 2-0 in the second leg at Bay Arena in Leverkusen. Harry Kane was the standout performer, scoring in the 52nd minute and assisting Alphonso Davies in the 71st minute. Kane’s strike made him the first English player to score 10 goals in a single European Cup season. Leverkusen, without Florian Wirtz, failed to threaten Bayern, registering their first shot on target after an hour. The German champions will now face Inter Milan in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona dismantle Benfica

Barcelona secured a 3-1 win (4-1 on aggregate) against Benfica at Barcelona Olympic Stadium, with Raphinha and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal delivering standout performances. Yamal’s dazzling solo run set up Raphinha for the opener in the 11th minute, but Nicolás Otamendi equalised soon after. However, Yamal’s stunning left-footed strike in the 28th minute restored Barcelona’s lead before Raphinha sealed the victory with a 42nd-minute counterattack goal, making him the tournament’s top scorer.

Also Read

Champions League 2025 quarterfinals teams qualified

Barcelona

Bayer Munich

Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain

Lille/Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal/PSV Eindhoven

Aston Villa/Club Brugge

Atlético Madrid/Real Madrid

Champions League 2025 quarterfinals fixtures QF1 PSV/Arsenal vs Real/Atletico QF 2 PSG vs Club Brugge/Aston Villa QF 3 Barcelona vs Dortmund/Lille QF 4 Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

2025 Champions League Quarterfinals: FAQs

How does the Champions League quarterfinal format work?

The quarterfinals consist of four matchups, each played over two legs.

The team with the higher aggregate score after both legs advances to the semifinals.

If the aggregate score is tied after the second leg, the match will go into extra time. If still level, a penalty shootout will decide the winner.

Are yellow card suspensions in effect during the quarterfinals?

Yes, yellow card suspensions remain in place:

A player receiving their third or fifth yellow card of the tournament will serve a one-match suspension.

Yellow cards do not reset until the quarterfinals conclude, meaning accumulated bookings can impact a player's availability for the semifinals.

Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals date, UCL QF live streaming and telecast details

When will the 2025 Champions League quarterfinals take place?

The quarterfinals will be played over two legs on the following dates:

First Leg: Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9

Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9 Second Leg: Tuesday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 16

Tuesday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 16 The full schedule will be officially announced on March 13.

Which TV channels will live telecast the quarterfinal matches of the Uefa Champions League 2024-25?

Sony Sports Network will live broadcast Champions League's quarterfinal matches in India

How to watch the live streaming of Champions League quarterfinal matches in India?

Sony LIV will live stream Champions League quarterfinal matches in India.