Home / Sports / Football News / Europa League: Ajax, Marseille in same group with Brighton and AEK Athens

Europa League: Ajax, Marseille in same group with Brighton and AEK Athens

Former European champions Ajax and Marseille were drawn Friday to play Premier League club Brighton and AEK Athens in one of the toughest Europa League groups

AP Monaco
Europa League. Photo:X

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former European champions Ajax and Marseille were drawn Friday to play Premier League club Brighton and AEK Athens in one of the toughest Europa League groups.

Brighton will be playing in the competition for the first time.

Ajax won the UEFA Cup, the Europa League's predecessor, in 1992 to become the first club to win the three major European trophies of the time.

Liverpool, a three-time winner of the second-tier European competition, was drawn to face Union Saint-Gilloise, Toulouse and LASK of Austria, while Europa Conference League champion West Ham will play Olympiakos, Freiburg and TSC of Serbia.

Roma, coached by Jose Mourinho, will be trying to reach its third straight European final in a group with Slavia Prague, Sheriff and Servette, while 2021 Europa League champion Villarreal landed in a group with Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos.

The other groups are: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde and Hacken; Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa; and Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

The group games will start on Sept. 21 and finish on Dec. 14. The knockout rounds are scheduled to begin in February with the final on May 22 in Dublin, Ireland.

While the 32 Champions League clubs share 2 billion euros ($2.17 million) in UEFA prize money, the fund for Europa League clubs is 465 million euros ($504 million).

Also Read

EPL: Chelsea signs Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

Manchester City win UEFA Super Cup, beat Sevilla in a penalty shootout

Odisha train crash: SCR announces cancellations of few trains till June 9

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Ten Hag confirms Rashford to miss "several games" with groin injury

Premier League: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton

Spain's men's coach asks for forgiveness for applauding Luis Rubiales

Belgium coach counts on Lukaku to assume leadership in De Bruyne's absence

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Scoreless for first time in Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami ties Nashville

Topics :Europa League drawfootball

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story