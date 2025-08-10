Home / Sports / Football News / Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE FA Community Shield: CRY 1-2 LIV in 1st half
CRY vs LIV Community Shield LIVE SCORE UPDATES: A chance to lift the first piece of silverware this year awaits both English sides.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
FA Community Shield
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
The football season kicks off with Liverpool and Crystal Palace locking horns for a chance to win the first silverware this season in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium today. Slot, who has a Premier League-winning side, faces an immediate test against a Palace team that stunned the competition last season by defeating Aston Villa and Manchester City without conceding a goal on their way to the FA cup.
 
Liverpool, despite sealing the league title with games to spare last season, have not rested. The Reds have made a bold statement in the transfer market, investing over $400 million to bring in young stars Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong, all of whom are in line for debuts.
 
Crystal Palace, playing in their first-ever Community Shield, arrive with determination despite controversy. Their Europa League qualification was stripped due to multi-club ownership issues, but Oliver Glasner’s squad, anchored by Eze, Mateta, and Guehi, is eager to prove they belong among the elite. Wembley awaits a fierce curtain-raiser. 
 
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield Starting 11:
 
Liverpool starting 11: Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
 
Crystal Palace starting 11: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Kamada; Eze, Sarr, Mateta
 
FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Telecast: The live telecast of the Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be available on the Sony sports network in India.
 
FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streaming: The 2025 FA Community Shield between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be available on the SonyLIV website and app in India. 

8:07 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Liverpool still on the attack!

Palace is compact at the moment with Liverpool still trying to get inside the Palace penalty area.

7:57 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Drinks break!

Players taking a well earned break after an eventful first 25 minutes at Wembley.

7:54 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Frimpong gives LIV the lead again!

Frimpong's lofted cross surprisingly ends up in the back of the net as goalkeeper Dean Henderson is beaten with the ball clipping the far post and going in on the 22-minute mark. 2-1 Liverpool now.

7:50 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mateta levels the score from the spot!

Mateta converts the penalty with ease, sending Alisson the wrong way and slotting it into the right corner in the16th minute.. All to play for still in the tie.

7:48 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Penalty for Palace!

Virgil Van Dijk brings Sarr down right on the edge of the box as referee points to the spot. Big chance for Palace

7:47 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Henderson saves from close range!

Another brilliant counter by Liverpool as Gakpo's shot from close range is saved by Henderson. The Dutch striker was offside though as the assistant ref raises the flag.

7:43 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Palace responding well!

Palace have responded well after the goal and had more fo the ball as compared to the first 5 minutes. Eze needs to inspire his side in the 1st half to get back into the game.

7:38 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ekitike with a debut goal!

Instant impact from Ekitike as he opens the scoring early in the game. A debut goal that announces the Liverpool attacker in style. A brilliant link up play with Wirtz and then a calm and composed finish into the bottom right corner.

7:32 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!

Palace kick off the tie in Wembley as fans wait to see who will come out on top.

7:26 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Team out on the ground!

Both sets of players are out in front of a packed Wembley Stadium on the day as kickoff is minutes away now.

7:19 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from kickoff as Palace look to pick up a rare silverware against the Premier League champions.

7:00 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starting line-ups!

Liverpool starting 11: Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
 
Crystal Palace starting 11: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Kamada; Eze, Sarr, Mateta

6:52 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Reds coming in with new faces!

Despite clinching the league title with games to spare last season, Liverpool haven’t taken their foot off the gas. The Reds have made a strong impression in the transfer window, spending over $400 million to sign rising talents Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong — all set to make their debuts.

6:48 PM

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can Palace spring another upset?

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium tonight. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

