Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE FA Community Shield: CRY 1-2 LIV in 1st half

The football season kicks off with Liverpool and Crystal Palace locking horns for a chance to win the first silverware this season in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium today. Slot, who has a Premier League-winning side, faces an immediate test against a Palace team that stunned the competition last season by defeating Aston Villa and Manchester City without conceding a goal on their way to the FA cup.

Liverpool, despite sealing the league title with games to spare last season, have not rested. The Reds have made a bold statement in the transfer market, investing over $400 million to bring in young stars Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong, all of whom are in line for debuts.

ALSO READ: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield live match time, streaming Crystal Palace, playing in their first-ever Community Shield, arrive with determination despite controversy. Their Europa League qualification was stripped due to multi-club ownership issues, but Oliver Glasner’s squad, anchored by Eze, Mateta, and Guehi, is eager to prove they belong among the elite. Wembley awaits a fierce curtain-raiser.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield Starting 11:

Liverpool starting 11: Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Crystal Palace starting 11: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Kamada; Eze, Sarr, Mateta

FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Telecast: The live telecast of the Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be available on the Sony sports network in India.

FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streaming: The 2025 FA Community Shield between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be available on the SonyLIV website and app in India.