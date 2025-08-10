Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE FA Community Shield: Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST
CRY vs LIV Community Shield LIVE SCORE UPDATES: A chance to lift the first piece of silverware this year awaits both English sides.
The football season kicks off with Liverpool and Crystal Palace locking horns for a chance to win the first silverware this season in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium today. Slot, who has a Premier League-winning side, faces an immediate test against a Palace team that stunned the competition last season by defeating Aston Villa and Manchester City without conceding a goal on their way to the FA cup.
Liverpool, despite sealing the league title with games to spare last season, have not rested. The Reds have made a bold statement in the transfer market, investing over $400 million to bring in young stars Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong, all of whom are in line for debuts.
Crystal Palace, playing in their first-ever Community Shield, arrive with determination despite controversy. Their Europa League qualification was stripped due to multi-club ownership issues, but Oliver Glasner’s squad, anchored by Eze, Mateta, and Guehi, is eager to prove they belong among the elite. Wembley awaits a fierce curtain-raiser.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield Starting 11:
Liverpool starting 11: Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
Crystal Palace starting 11: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Kamada; Eze, Sarr, Mateta
FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Telecast: The live telecast of the Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be available on the Sony sports network in India.
FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streaming: The 2025 FA Community Shield between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be available on the SonyLIV website and app in India.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starting line-ups!
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Reds coming in with new faces!
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can Palace spring another upset?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium tonight. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
