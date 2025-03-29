FA Cup highlights: Crystal Palace beat Fulham 3-0, advance to semis

Crystal Palace advanced to the semifinals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Palace became the first team to book its place in the next round with victory at Craven Cottage in the quarterfinals through goals from Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah.

Eze struck a brilliant long-range effort in the 34th minute and then provided the cross for Sarr to head in for the visitors four minutes later.

Nketiah came off the bench to complete the win in the 75th.

Brighton was hosting Nottingham Forest later Saturday. On Sunday, second-division Preston faces Aston Villa and Manchester City travels to Bournemouth.