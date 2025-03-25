Home / Sports / Football News / Yamal fires back at Van der Vaart after Spain's Nations League triumph

Lamine Yamal has made it clear he wasn't happy with criticism from former Netherlands player Rafael van der Vaart.

Yamal helped Spain get past the Dutch in the quarterfinals of the Nations League on Sunday.

After the penalty shootout, the 17-year-old Yamal lowered his shorts just below the waist, directly addressing Van der Vaart's reported comments as a Dutch television pundit that he was bothered by the Spanish teenager's attitude last week during the 2-2 draw in the first leg in the Netherlands.

Van der Vaart was quoted by Spanish media as saying that Yamal didn't seem motivated, noting he was playing with his shorts lowered and with gestures that showed indifference. He said Yamal was handily defeated in his duel with Dutch left back Jorrel Hato in that first leg.

Yamal's teammate, Nico Williams, also lowered his shorts alongside Yamal after the shootout win in Valencia.

On Instagram, Yamal posted the photo of him and Williams with shorts lowered and a couple of images of Van der Vaart. Beside laughing emojis, he wrote, Shorts down, one goal, one missed penalty, and into the semifinals.

The post included images of Yamal playing and celebrating with his Spain teammates.

Yamal scored in extra time of the 3-3 draw, then suffered Spain's lone penalty miss in a shootout won 5-4.

Yamal's Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres was among those commenting on Yamal's Instagram post to support him.

Van der Vaart played for Barcelona rival Real Madrid from 2008-10, and made more than 100 appearances with the Netherlands in the 2000s.

Spain, the defending European champion, is trying to win its second straight Nations League title.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

