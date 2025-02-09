Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FA Cup Highlights: Liverpool knocked out by 2nd-tier Plymouth in 4th round

Premier League leader Liverpool was knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier struggler Plymouth after losing 1-0 in a stunning fourth-round upset on Sunday.

FA Cup
FA Cup
AP London
Feb 09 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
It ended any hopes of a quadruple of major trophies for Liverpool, which leads the Premier League by six points with a game in hand, finished top of the revamped first stage of the Champions League and has reached the English League Cup final.

Ryan Hardie's 53rd-minute penalty proved to be the winner for Plymouth, a club from the southwest of England which is in last place in the second-tier Championship and recently fired Wayne Rooney as its manager.

Liverpool fielded a heavily rotated lineup, without stars like Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk who weren't even on the bench, but still had established internationals like Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the field in a frenetic ending to the game as Plymouth was forced to defend doggedly. 

At the end of a nerve-shredding nine minutes of stoppage time, Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard produced a stunning save to tip over a header from Nunez and then was in the right place to keep out another header this time from Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after he came up for a corner.

There were great scenes at the final whistle as Plymouth players hugged each other on the field and fans did the same in the stands at Home Park.  ALSO READ: Will Manchester City's new signings help them beat Real Madrid in UCL?

Liverpool is an eight-time winner of the FA Cup, most recently in 2022.

Wolves through after quickfire double  Brazilian players Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha scored in the space of two minutes to send Wolverhampton through to the last 16 with a 2-0 win at Blackburn.

Gomes shot under the body of goalkeeper Balzs Tth to give Wolves the lead in the 33rd at Ewood Park, before Cunha who recently signed a new contract with the team drove home a low finish into the far corner a minute later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

