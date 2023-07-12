FIFA bans Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr from registering new players

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) imposed a ban on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, preventing the club from registering any new players.

The nine-time Saudi league champions Al-Nassr was in the headlines for signing Ronaldo early this year with a staggering annual salary of £173 million in the Gulf state.

The club didn't stop there and continued to buy big names like Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. While Italy international Domenico Berardi and Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech were among the names linked with a move to the club.

But the club is facing a ban from FIFA for signing any new players as it failed to pay Leicester City the add-ons from a deal that brought Ahmed Musa to the Saudi team in 2018.

Musa moved the club five years back to the Saudi Arabian Pro League side in a deal worth 16.50 million euros after his fabulous performance at the Russia World Cup.

The Football governing association, FIFA, prohibits the domestic and international transfer windows as the club failed to pay add-ons amounting to a reported 3,90,000 pounds to Leicester City as part of their deal for the Nigerian striker.

To lift the ban, Al-Nassr needs to make the pending payment and get back in the market, as all Saudi clubs might embark on a trolley dash this summer.

The Saudi club is still linked with some of the well-known names of the game, including Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. But FIFA's action to block the club from registering new signings may be set for a potential roadblock.