Indian Super League Transfers: A look at the big movers in the off-season

Salam Johsnon Singh’s transfer from Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) which play in the second division of Indian football, the I League, to the top tier- Indian Super League’s Bengaluru FC was the latest in the off-season.

The Indian football’s club season ended with ATK Mohun Bagan, now known as Mohun Bagan Super Giants being crowned the champions of the ISL while Roundglass Punjab FC won the I-League and became the first team to be promoted to the ISL.

From June 09, 2023, to August 31, 2023, the transfer window would be open for all the teams. But in between that would be Durand Cup which will see 18 ISL and I-league clubs participate in it. So far, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, North-East United and Odisha FC have made their changes public.

The new entrants, RoundGlass Punjab FC’s transfers have not been listed on the ISL’s official website. Although the club through its social media posts made public the list of the players it has released for the upcoming season.

The big transfers: Udanta, Mandar, Jhingan and Cummings

In this transfer season, the biggest newsmaker has been the Australian Jason Cummings who has joined the Indian mariners- Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the Central Coast Mariners in the Australian League. Aniruddh Thaapa the Indian national forward also joined Mohun Bagfan and the team from Kolkata roped in another international star from Colombina club FC Cartagena- Armando Sadiku.

India and Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh also changed sides after a long time as the man from Manipur was roped in by FC Goa. India vice-captain Sandesh Jhingan also moved out along with Udanta to FC Goa from Bengaluru.

While Bagan signed Cummings, their arch-rivals East Bengal got Mandar Rao Desai from Mumbai City, the current Premiers of the ISL. Desai is a winger who has played for various clubs including FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

Here’s the complete list of transfers so far. This list will be updated as and when other transfers take place till August 31, 2023.

Bengaluru FC

In

Salam Johnson Singh (TRAU FC)

Rohit Danu (Hyderabad FC)

Slavko Damjanovic (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Vikram Singh (Aizawl FC)

Halicharan Narzary (Hyderabad FC)

Out

Sandesh Jhingan (Joined FC Goa)

Prabir Das (Joined Kerala Blasters FC)

Roy Krishna (End of Contract)

Bruno Ramires (End of Contract)

Udanta Singh (Joined FC Goa)

Chennaiyin FC

In

Irfan Yadwad (FC Bengaluru United)

Prateek Kumar Singh (Real Kashmir FC)

Sachu Siby (Kerala United FC)

Ankit Mukherjee (East Bengal FC)

Bijay Chhetri (Sreenidi Deccan FC)

Out

Prasanth K (Released)

Anirudh Thapa (Joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Jockson Dhas (Released)

Monotosh Chakladar (Released)

Edwin Vanspaul (End of Contract)

Abdenasser El Khayati (End of contract)

Petar Sliskovic (End of Contract)

Kwame Karikari (End of Contract)

Julius Duker (End of Contract)

Vafa Hakhamaneshi (End of Contract)

Fallou Diagne (End of Contract)

East Bengal FC

In

Mandar Rao Dessai (Mumbai City FC)

Harmanjot Khabra (Kerala Blasters FC)

Edwin Vanspaul (Chennaiyin FC)

Saul Crespo (Odisha FC)

Javier Siverio (Hyderabad FC)

Nishu Kumar (On loan from Kerala Blasters FC)

Borja Herrera (Hyderabad FC)

Nandhakumar Sekar (Odisha FC)

Out

Amarjit Singh Kiyam (End of Loan)

Himanshu Jangra (End of Loan)

Naveen Kumar (End of Loan)

Suvam Sen (End of Contract)

Sumeet Passi (End of Contract)

Jerry Lalrinzuala (End of Contract)

Semboi Haokip (End of Contract)

Charalambos Kyriakou (End of Contract)

Jake Jervis (End of Contract)

Alex Lima (End of Contract)

Jordan O'Doherty (End of Contract)

FC Goa

In

Carlos Martinez (FC Andorra)

Paulo Retre (Sydney FC)

Raynier Fernandes (Mumbai City FC)

Boris Singh (Jamshedpur FC)

Sandesh Jhingan (Bengaluru FC)

Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC)

Rowllin Borges (On loan from Mumbai City FC)

Out

Iker Guarrotxena (End of contract)

Nikhil Prabhu (End of contract)

Anwar Ali (End of Loan)

Redeem Tlang (End of Contract)

Makan Chothe (End of Contract)

Hernan Santana (End of Contract)

Marc Valiente (End of Contract)

Lenny Rodrigues (Joined Odisha FC)

Nongdamba Naorem (Joined Odisha FC)

Edu Bedia (End of Contract)

Hyderabad FC

In

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Mumbai City FC)

Out

Odei Onaindia (End of Contract)

Akash Mishra (Joined Mumbai City FC)

Borja Herrera (East Bengal FC)

Javier Siverio (Joined East Bengal FC)

Joel Chianese (End of Contract)

Halicharan Narzary (Joined Bengaluru FC)

Rohit Danu (Joined Bengaluru FC)

Jamshedpur FC

Out

Laldinliana Renthlei (Joined Odisha FC)

Farukh Choudhary (End of Contract)

Ishan Pandita (End of Contract)

Boris Singh (Joined FC Goa)

Kerala Blasters FC

In

Prabir Das (Bengaluru FC)

Jaushua Sotirio (Newcastle Jets FC)

Out

Nishu Kumar (On loan to East Bengal FC)

Denechandra Metei (End of Contract)

Victor Mongil (End of Contract)

Apostolos Giannou (End of Contract)

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (End of Contract)

Harmanjot Khabra (Joined East Bengal FC)

Muheet Khan (End of Contract)

Jessel Carneiro (End of Contract)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

In

Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC)

Armando Sadiku (FC Cartagena)

Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners)

Out

Tiri (Joined Mumbai City FC) Details

Slavko Damajanovic (Joined Bengaluru FC) Details

Mumbai City FC

In

Nathan Rodrigues (Reliance Foundation Young Champs)

Franklin Nazareth (Reliance Foundation Young Champs)

Tiri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Vinit Rai (Odisha FC)

Akash Mishra (Joined from Hyderabad FC)

Out

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Joined Hyderabad FC)

Amey Ranawade (Joined Odisha FC on loan)

Raynier Fernandes (Joined FC Goa)

Gursimrat Singh Gill (End of Contract)

Hardik Bhatt (End of Loan)

Ahmed Jahouh (Joined Odisha FC)

Mourtada Fall (Joined Odisha FC)

Mandar Rao Dessai (End of Contract)

NorthEast United FC

In

Ibson Melo (Khon Kaen United)

Phalguni Singh (Sreenidi Deccan FC)

Out

Arindam Bhattacharja (End of Contract)

Imran Khan (End of Contract)

Gurjinder Kumar (End of Contract)

Provat Lakra (End of Contract)

Mashoor Shereef (End of Contract)

Alex Saji (End of Loan)

Aaron Evans (End of Contract)

Sehnaj Singh (End of Contract)

Kule Mbombo (End of Contract)

Joseba Beitia (End of Contract)

Wilmar Gil (End of Contract)

Alisher Kholmurodov (End of Contract)

Laldanmawia Ralte (End of Contract)

Odisha FC

In

Lalliansanga Renthlei (Rajasthan United FC)

Aphaoba Singh (Punjab FC)

Laldinliana Renthlei (Jamshedpur FC)

Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC)

Mourtada Fall (Mumbai City FC)

Amey Ranawade (On Loan from Mumbai City FC)

Lenny Rodrgiues (FC Goa)

Out

Victor Rodriguez (End of Contract)

Dylan D’Silva (End of Contract)

Vinit Rai (End of Contract)

Sebastian Thangmuansang (End of Contract)

Osama Malik (End of Contract)

Nandhakumar Sekar (End of Contract)

Saul Crespo (End of Contract)

Raynier Fernandes (End of Loan)

Denechandra Meitei (End of Contract)

Lalruatthara(End of Contract)

Pedro Martin (End of Contract)

Karan Amin (End of Contract)