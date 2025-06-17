FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Chelsea vs LAFC live match time, streaming

The FIFA Club World Cup clash on Tuesday, June 17, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will see European powerhouse Chelsea take on North American champions LAFC in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Chelsea, one of the most prestigious clubs in European football, enter the competition with lofty ambitions and a deep, talented squad aiming to lift the global crown once again. With a mix of world-class experience and youthful dynamism, the London side will look to assert their dominance early on.

ALSO READ: Mehdi Taremi stuck in Iran, to miss FIFA Club World Cup start for Inter LAFC, champions of the MLS and a rising force in CONCACAF, arrive as underdogs but are more than capable of producing a surprise. Under head coach Steve Cherundolo, the Los Angeles-based side will look to utilise their quick attacking transitions and organised defensive shape to keep Chelsea at bay. The match sets the stage for a classic clash of footballing styles under the bright lights of Atlanta.

Chelsea team news Chelsea head into their Club World Cup opener with a relatively fit squad. No major injury concerns have been reported ahead of the clash with LAFC. Manager Enzo Maresca has not included any injured players in the 28-man travelling squad, choosing to leave behind all loanees and taking only fully fit personnel to the United States. LAFC team news LAFC head into the Chelsea clash with no major injury concerns reported. Key players like Denis Bouanga, Mark Delgado, Igor Jesus, Sergi Palencia and Ryan Hollingshead are all fit and expected to feature. The squad appears to be at full strength as they look to extend their 10-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Chelsea vs LAFC starting 11 (probable) Chelsea starting 11 (probable): Jörgensen; Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto; Dewsbury-Hall, Caicedo; George, Palmer, Neto; Delap LAFC starting 11 (probable): Lloris; Palencia, Segura, Marlon, Hollingshead; Tillman, Jesus, Delgado; Yeboah, Giroud, Bouanga FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea vs LAFC live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea and LAFC be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea and LAFC will be played on Tuesday, June 17. What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea and LAFC begin on June 17? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea and LAFC will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (June 17).