FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Bayern, PSG register thumping wins

Bayern Munich opened their campaign in brutal fashion at TQL Stadium, tearing apart Auckland City with a ten-goal blitz

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup continued its action on Sunday as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain sent strong early signals of their title ambitions. Both clubs, backed by their impressive European seasons, walked onto the global stage with no signs of rust or hesitation. Bayern inflicted a merciless 10-0 defeat on Auckland City, while PSG comfortably outplayed Atletico de Madrid 4-0 in testing heat. The evening also featured two other matches, where Al Ahly edged Urawa Reds in a tense finish, and Monterrey handled Al Ittihad with clinical precision.
 
For Bayern and PSG, it wasn’t just about the scorelines—it was the sheer quality, focus and hunger that stood out. The gulf in class was evident, and both teams played like they had a point to prove despite being favourites. 

Musiala, Muller steal the show as Bayern maul Auckland

Bayern Munich opened their campaign in brutal fashion at TQL Stadium, tearing apart Auckland City with a ten-goal blitz. Jamal Musiala stood tall with a hat-trick in the second half, while Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman chipped in with two each. Michael Olise and Sacha Boey also found the net, as the German giants raced to a 6-0 lead by half-time.
 
Coach Vincent Kompany, speaking post-match, downplayed the scoreline but admitted that goal difference could be key in the group stage. Muller, reflecting on his double, said the connection with the fans made it a night to remember.  ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Top 5 contenders who can lift the title this year

PSG make light work of Atletico in heat-tested clash

Over in the second fixture, PSG turned on the style in their 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring early, with Vitinha doubling the lead just before the break. Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in wrapped things up late in the second half.
 
Marquinhos praised the team’s focus despite the tough weather, while Antoine Griezmann acknowledged that Atletico struggled to keep up with PSG’s tempo in the heat.
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

