FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Bayern, PSG register thumping wins

For Bayern and PSG, it wasn’t just about the scorelines—it was the sheer quality, focus and hunger that stood out. The gulf in class was evident, and both teams played like they had a point to prove despite being favourites.

Coach Vincent Kompany, speaking post-match, downplayed the scoreline but admitted that goal difference could be key in the group stage. Muller, reflecting on his double, said the connection with the fans made it a night to remember.

Bayern Munich opened their campaign in brutal fashion at TQL Stadium, tearing apart Auckland City with a ten-goal blitz. Jamal Musiala stood tall with a hat-trick in the second half, while Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman chipped in with two each. Michael Olise and Sacha Boey also found the net, as the German giants raced to a 6-0 lead by half-time.

PSG make light work of Atletico in heat-tested clash

Over in the second fixture, PSG turned on the style in their 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring early, with Vitinha doubling the lead just before the break. Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in wrapped things up late in the second half.

Marquinhos praised the team’s focus despite the tough weather, while Antoine Griezmann acknowledged that Atletico struggled to keep up with PSG’s tempo in the heat.