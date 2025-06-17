Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Chelsea beat LAFC; Boca draw Benfica

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Chelsea beat LAFC; Boca draw Benfica

At Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Boca Juniors and Benfica produced an emotionally charged 2-2 draw in front of a crowd dominated by Boca supporters

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup began with a solid statement from Chelsea and a fiery showdown between Boca Juniors and Benfica. Chelsea registered a convincing 2-0 win over MLS champions Los Angeles FC in their Group D opener, showcasing tactical control and clinical finishing. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors and Benfica delivered a heated 2-2 draw that featured a flurry of cards and late drama. While Chelsea’s campaign began smoothly, Boca and Benfica shared spoils in a match that could prove pivotal in shaping the group. With passionate crowds, individual brilliance and moments of controversy, the opening games set the tone for an intense tournament ahead. 

Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernández shine in Chelsea’s commanding start

Chelsea looked sharp in their opening clash, comfortably dispatching LAFC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pedro Neto opened the scoring in the 34th minute after receiving a well-timed pass from Nicolas Jackson and finishing smartly at the near post. The Premier League side dominated much of the game, creating early pressure that kept LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on his toes.
 
In front of over 22,000 fans, many supporting LAFC, the hosts showed patches of intent but couldn’t break through. Their best chance came around the 60-minute mark, but Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez denied Denis Bouanga. Enzo Fernández, who came on as a substitute, sealed the win in the 79th minute with a composed finish from a Liam Delap cross.
 
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill reflected that the team stayed confident and chose their moments wisely. LAFC's Marky Delgado admitted their opponents punished every mistake.

Red cards, comebacks and chaos in Boca vs Benfica clash

At Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Boca Juniors and Benfica produced an emotionally charged 2-2 draw in front of a crowd dominated by Boca supporters. The Argentine club struck early, with Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia scoring in quick succession to give them a 2-0 lead.
 
Benfica, however, clawed their way back. Ángel Di María converted a penalty just before half-time after a VAR check, and Nicolás Otamendi headed in the equaliser in the 84th minute. The match saw three red cards and over 20 fouls, turning it into a tense, stop-start affair. Boca’s Ander Herrera and Nicolás Figal were both sent off, along with Benfica’s Andrea Belotti.
 
Alan Velasco said both sides fought for every ball, while Benfica’s Samuel Dahl looked ahead to a must-win game against Auckland City.
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

