FIFA teams up with Spanish league for Barcelona-Atletico match in Miami

The league said its partner in the US, Relevent Sports, is working with FIFA to make sure the league is cleared to host the match outside of Spain

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
The Spanish league is trying to get approval to play a match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Miami in December.

The league said its partner in the US, Relevent Sports, is working with FIFA to make sure the league is cleared to host the match outside of Spain.

The league first tried to play a regular season match in the United States about five years ago, but its plans at the time were scrapped after opposition by Spain's soccer federation and the players' union.

Staging the match abroad is part of the league's goal of promoting soccer and its brand in other countries. It has been expanding internationally for some time, hoping to close the gap on the powerful English Premier League.

Critics say playing abroad would create unfair competition in the league.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

