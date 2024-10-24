Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / SAFF 2024: India into semifinals despite 1-3 loss against Bangladesh

SAFF 2024: India into semifinals despite 1-3 loss against Bangladesh

Despite already securing a semi-final spot, India finished second with three points, while Bangladesh topped Group A with four points

Football, sports, nivia, aiff
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:26 AM IST
India struggled to cope with Bangladesh's midfield dominance and failed to convert their key chances to suffer a 1-3 defeat to Bangladesh in 44their final Group A fixture of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 here on Wednesday.

Afeida Khandaker (18') and Tohura Khatun (29', 42') struck for Bangladesh before skipper Bala Devi reduced the margin with a deft header two minutes later.

India also further suffered by an injury blow to midfielder Anju Tamang as her exit in the 27th minute weakened their attack.

All of India's troubles were generated by dipping crosses in the box.

The first goal was off a corner and Afeida Khandaker lobbed it past Panthoi Chanu.

India conceded the second goal when a hopeful lob from the left saw Khatun rushing in to take advantage of the situation.

Her second strike, however, was a pile-driver from just outside the box.

India had scoring chances, including a shot by Bala Devi in the 35th minute and a late attempt by Jyoti but on both occasions Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma stood tall.

This was a second successive defeat to Bangladesh. In 2022, India had lost to Bangladesh in the group stage.

Overall, India have nine wins, one draw and two defeats to Bangladesh in 12 meetings.

Topics :All India Football Federationfootball

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

