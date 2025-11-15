FIFA World Cup 2026: List of qualified teams and qualification scenarios

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will expand to 48 teams, up from 32 in Qatar 2022, and as of November 14, 30 nations have already secured their spots. With the November international window underway, a handful of teams across Europe and Concacaf have the opportunity to qualify before the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.

Qualified Teams by Region

Host Nations (3)

Canada, Mexico, and the United States automatically qualify as tournament hosts, filling three guaranteed spots.

Asia (8)

Eight Asian teams have booked their places: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan. The intercontinental playoff between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for November 13 and 18, will decide Asia’s final contender.

Africa (9) African qualifiers are complete, with Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia securing the nine group-winning spots. Four runners-up — Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon, and Nigeria — are set for playoffs in Morocco to determine the intercontinental playoff participant. Europe (16) Europe has England, France, and Croatia already qualified. Other top European sides are still in contention with qualification scenarios playing out during November. Oceania (1) ALSO READ: Euro 2028: Cardiff to host opener, Wembley to stage semis and final New Zealand has claimed the lone guaranteed spot for Oceania, with New Caledonia heading to the intercontinental playoff.

South America (6) South America has its six direct qualifiers: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay, while Bolivia will contest the intercontinental playoff. Concacaf (3 Direct + 1 Possible) No team beyond the hosts has yet qualified from Concacaf. The region’s third round consists of three groups of four teams, with group winners earning direct spots. The two best runners-up will enter the intercontinental playoff. Teams on the Verge of Qualification Europe Austria could qualify for the first time since 1998 if they beat Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to win against Romania.

Belgium can clinch their fourth consecutive World Cup with a win over Kazakhstan.

Netherlands will secure a spot if they beat Lithuania, having drawn 1-1 with Poland on November 14.

Norway, boosted by Erling Haaland, is close to its first World Cup since 1998 after defeating Estonia 4-1.

Portugal remains top of Group F and can qualify with a win over Armenia following a 2-0 loss to Ireland.

Spain can earn their 13th consecutive World Cup with a victory against Georgia and a Türkiye slip-up against Bulgaria.

Switzerland can qualify with a win or draw against Sweden, depending on Slovenia-Kosovo results. Concacaf