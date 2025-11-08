Premier League 2025: Latest points table and top ten goal scorers

The English Premier League (EPL) 2025–26 will resume today with Matchday 11 fixtures, as four-match unbeaten Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a rematch of the UEFA Europa League 2025 final. The match will be crucial, as whichever side wins will move straight to the No. 2 spot in the points table with 20 points from 11 matches. Currently, both Spurs and the Red Devils have 17 points but rank sixth and eighth respectively due to goal difference.

ALSO READ: UEFA to disclose new World Cup and Euro qualifying roadmap shortly Talking about the points table, Arsenal — who have lost just one game so far this season — are the current table-toppers with 25 points. Six-time champions Manchester City are second with 19 points. Defending champions Liverpool, who are going through a rough phase, are ranked third with 18 points, while Sunderland, who are enjoying the form of their lives, are fourth with the same points as Liverpool but an inferior goal difference.

West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves are the three bottom-placed teams with just 7, 6, and 2 points respectively. Premier League 2025: Points table Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Arsenal 10 8 1 1 18 3 15 25 2 Man City 10 6 1 3 20 8 12 19 3 Liverpool 10 6 0 4 18 14 4 18 4 Sunderland 10 5 3 2 12 8 4 18 5 Bournemouth 10 5 3 2 17 14 3 18 6 Tottenham 10 5 2 3 17 8 9 17 7 Chelsea 10 5 2 3 18 11 7 17 8 Man United 10 5 2 3 17 16 1 17 9 Crystal Palace 10 4 4 2 14 9 5 16 10 Brighton 10 4 3 3 17 15 2 15 11 Aston Villa 10 4 3 3 9 10 -1 15 12 Brentford 10 4 1 5 14 16 -2 13 13 Newcastle 10 3 3 4 10 11 -1 12 14 Everton 10 3 3 4 10 13 -3 12 15 Fulham 10 3 2 5 12 14 -2 11 16 Leeds United 10 3 2 5 9 17 -8 11 17 Burnley 10 3 1 6 12 19 -7 10 18 West Ham 10 2 1 7 10 21 -11 7 19 Nottm Forest 10 1 3 6 7 19 -12 6 20 Wolves 10 0 2 8 7 22 -15 2