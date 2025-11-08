Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League 2025: Latest points table and top ten goal scorers

Premier League 2025: Latest points table and top ten goal scorers

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is leading the top goal scorers' list with 13 goals to his name

Premier League 2025
Premier League 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The English Premier League (EPL) 2025–26 will resume today with Matchday 11 fixtures, as four-match unbeaten Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a rematch of the UEFA Europa League 2025 final. The match will be crucial, as whichever side wins will move straight to the No. 2 spot in the points table with 20 points from 11 matches. Currently, both Spurs and the Red Devils have 17 points but rank sixth and eighth respectively due to goal difference.
 
Talking about the points table, Arsenal — who have lost just one game so far this season — are the current table-toppers with 25 points. Six-time champions Manchester City are second with 19 points. Defending champions Liverpool, who are going through a rough phase, are ranked third with 18 points, while Sunderland, who are enjoying the form of their lives, are fourth with the same points as Liverpool but an inferior goal difference. 
 
West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves are the three bottom-placed teams with just 7, 6, and 2 points respectively.

Premier League 2025: Points table

Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Arsenal 10 8 1 1 18 3 15 25
2 Man City 10 6 1 3 20 8 12 19
3 Liverpool 10 6 0 4 18 14 4 18
4 Sunderland 10 5 3 2 12 8 4 18
5 Bournemouth 10 5 3 2 17 14 3 18
6 Tottenham 10 5 2 3 17 8 9 17
7 Chelsea 10 5 2 3 18 11 7 17
8 Man United 10 5 2 3 17 16 1 17
9 Crystal Palace 10 4 4 2 14 9 5 16
10 Brighton 10 4 3 3 17 15 2 15
11 Aston Villa 10 4 3 3 9 10 -1 15
12 Brentford 10 4 1 5 14 16 -2 13
13 Newcastle 10 3 3 4 10 11 -1 12
14 Everton 10 3 3 4 10 13 -3 12
15 Fulham 10 3 2 5 12 14 -2 11
16 Leeds United 10 3 2 5 9 17 -8 11
17 Burnley 10 3 1 6 12 19 -7 10
18 West Ham 10 2 1 7 10 21 -11 7
19 Nottm Forest 10 1 3 6 7 19 -12 6
20 Wolves 10 0 2 8 7 22 -15 2

Premier League 2025: Top ten goal scorers

While Manchester City as a team are not in their best form at the moment, their striker Erling Haaland is enjoying great form and is the current top scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals to his name. Haaland’s dominance can be gauged from the fact that the four players tied at the No. 2 spot — Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth, Danny Welbeck of Brighton, Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace, and Igor Thiago of Brentford — all have six goals each, less than half of Haaland’s tally.

Premier League 2025 leading goal scorers list:

Rank Name Team P G
1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 10 13
2 Antoine Semenyo AFC Bournemouth 10 6
3 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 10 6
4 Igor Thiago Brentford 10 6
5 Danny Welbeck Brighton & Hove Albion 10 6
6 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 10 4
7 Bryan Mbeumo Manchester United 10 4
8 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 10 4
9 Jaidon Anthony Burnley 10 4
10 Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 10 4
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UEFA to disclose new World Cup and Euro qualifying roadmap shortly

Who is Abneet Bharti? The new Indian football player of Nepalese origin

Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie winger set to represent India in football

AIFF's new policy for players; why PIO and OCI don't play for India

First time ever: AIFF includes two foreign players in Indian training camp

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball NewsManchester United

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story