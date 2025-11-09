Home / Sports / Football News / Marseille, Lens close gap on injury-hit PSG with convincing Ligue 1 wins

They are both one point ahead of defending champion PSG, which goes to Lyon on Sunday

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
English players Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood each scored as Marseille beat Brest 3-0 to top Ligue 1 on goal difference from Lens as both sides put pressure on injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain.

Northern side Lens travelled down to the French Riviera and routed Monaco 4-1 with two goals from forward Wesley Sad to join Marseille on 25 points.

Earlier, Gomes scored from a direct free kick in the 25th minute for his third goal of the season on Saturday. He was helped by goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki, who let a routine shot slip through his hands.

Greenwood sent Majecki the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 33rd after Brazilian Igor Paixo was fouled for Marseille, the only team to beat PSG in the league so far.

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang was well placed to sweep in Matt O'Riley's cross from the right in the 82nd.

Balogun scores and sees red for Monaco  After scoring his first career Champions League goal in midweek, United States forward Folarin Balogun scored a penalty late in the first half for Monaco.

But Balogun was then sent off on the stroke of halftime for a dangerous challenge on midfielder Mamadou Sangar's ankle.

Lens went into the break 3-1 up thanks to goals from striker Odsonne douard, Sad and Sangar.

Sad scored again after the break  In other game, Le Havre secured a 1-1 home draw with Nantes thanks to a header deep into stoppage time from defender Gautier Llloris the younger brother of former France standout goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Nantes opened the scoring in the fourth minute through striker Mathis Abline.

Lyon eyes PSG  A victory for Lyon would move it one point behind PSG, which has Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembl, Dsir Dou, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi all out injured.

Coach Luis Enrique is not letting the situation get to him.

"I'm very motivated because I enjoy challenges," he said Saturday.

"Every difficult moment provides playing time for other players. It's a great opportunity to showcase our quality as a team."  With star right back Hakimi missing, 16-year-old David Boly will be in the squad.

"It's a good time to instil confidence in different players,' Luis Enrique said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

