Marseille, Lens close gap on injury-hit PSG with convincing Ligue 1 wins

English players Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood each scored as Marseille beat Brest 3-0 to top Ligue 1 on goal difference from Lens as both sides put pressure on injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain.

They are both one point ahead of defending champion PSG, which goes to Lyon on Sunday.

Northern side Lens travelled down to the French Riviera and routed Monaco 4-1 with two goals from forward Wesley Sad to join Marseille on 25 points.

Earlier, Gomes scored from a direct free kick in the 25th minute for his third goal of the season on Saturday. He was helped by goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki, who let a routine shot slip through his hands.

Greenwood sent Majecki the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 33rd after Brazilian Igor Paixo was fouled for Marseille, the only team to beat PSG in the league so far. Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang was well placed to sweep in Matt O'Riley's cross from the right in the 82nd. Balogun scores and sees red for Monaco After scoring his first career Champions League goal in midweek, United States forward Folarin Balogun scored a penalty late in the first half for Monaco. But Balogun was then sent off on the stroke of halftime for a dangerous challenge on midfielder Mamadou Sangar's ankle.

Lens went into the break 3-1 up thanks to goals from striker Odsonne douard, Sad and Sangar. Sad scored again after the break In other game, Le Havre secured a 1-1 home draw with Nantes thanks to a header deep into stoppage time from defender Gautier Llloris the younger brother of former France standout goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Nantes opened the scoring in the fourth minute through striker Mathis Abline. Lyon eyes PSG A victory for Lyon would move it one point behind PSG, which has Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembl, Dsir Dou, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi all out injured.