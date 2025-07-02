Gonzalo Garcia's header sends Real Madrid to Club World Cup quarterfinals

Breakout tournament star Gonzalo Garca scored his third goal of the Club World Cup to power Real Madrid past Juventus 1-0 in the round of 16 and into the quarterfinals.

Garca has started all four of Real Madrid's matches because of a gastrointestinal illness to star striker Kylian Mbapp. The 21-year-old broke a second-half tie with a header in the 54th minute on Tuesday, giving him a goal contribution in every match of the tournament.

Garca subbed out in the 68th as Mbapp checked in, making his Club World Cup debut after he was briefly hospitalized with the illness. He missed Real Madrid's three group stage matches.

Garca's header Tuesday came after Real Madrid had forced Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio into consecutive spectacular saves in the opening minutes of the second half. It was an incredible performance from the Italian goalie, whose 10 saves kept the match close. It was a scoreless and evenly contested first half, the first time either team had been held without a goal in the opening half of a match in the tournament. Both sides had chances, including Randal Kolo Muani's effort that went over the bar seven minutes in and Federico Valverde's shot that was denied by Di Gregorio before the end of the half.