Mbappe makes his Club World Cup debut in Real Madrid's win over Juventus

Kylian Mbappe jogged, clapped his hands together and waved to a crowd of excited fans before checking into the Club World Cup for the first time.

From there, the Real Madrid star didn't need to do much for his club to advance past Juventus into the tournament's quarterfinals.

Gonzalo Garca, who had started Madrid's four matches while Mbappe dealt with an illness, scored what turned out to be the winning goal on a header Tuesday afternoon before subbing out of the match.

Mbappe replaced him in the 68th minute of the 1-0 win in the round of 16, interacting with the crowd that chanted his name before taking off his warmup suit. He was active on the pitch and received a few passes from Vinicius Junior despite not scoring.

ALSO READ: Guirassy scores twice as Dortmund beat Monterrey 2-1 in Club World Cup Mbappe had a gastrointestinal illness before Real Madrid's opening Club World Cup match and was treated at a hospital. He sat out all three group matches as Madrid won two and drew the other. In his place, the 21-year-old Garca scored three goals, with a goal contribution in every match of the tournament. Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso did not say whether Mbappe would start or come off the bench in the quarterfinals, which will be Saturday against either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey at MetLife Stadium. I think that every single day he is getting better, Alonso said through an interpreter.