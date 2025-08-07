Full list of teams participating in the Premier League 2025/26 season

With the new English Premier League season kicking off this month, 20 teams are set to battle it out for another 38 gameweeks for supremacy.

Defending champions Liverpool are coming in with a rejuvenated squad bolstered with new signings and will be looking to maintain the levels they had in the previous season.

With three new teams coming in the form of Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland, the relegation battle is another fight to look out for.

Here are the list of the 20 teams taking part in the Premier League this year: * Bournemouth * Arsenal

* Aston Villa * Brentford * Brighton * Burnley * Chelsea * Crystal Palace * Everton * Fulham * Leeds United * Liverpool * Man City * Man United * Newcastle * Nottm Forest * Sunderland * Tottenham * West Ham * Wolves Liverpool: The defending champions reached a record 20th title winning campaign last year under the first season of Arne Slot who has carried forward Jurgen Klopp's reign at Anfield. winning the title by a 10-point gap showed their dominance in the top flight. Brand value: ₹47,371.5 crores Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's men came second yet again as they failed to maintain the consistency in the latter part of the season, ending another season without a trophy despite positive displays throughout the season. They have some signings in the form of strike Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke. However, they would have to take the next step in terms of lifting their first title since 2004.

Brand Value: ₹29,826.5 crores Manchester City: Pep Guardiola and co. had a rare blip last season as they failed to fight for the title with key players like Rodri absent in the season as well. However, the Cityzens have been rejuvenated with signings yet again and will surely be up their to battle for the title again. Brand Value: ₹43,990 crores Chelsea: The Club World Cup champions ended their last season in full force and grabbed one of the highly contested UCL spots on the final day by beating Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca and his side will be looking to go in with that vigour again and take the season head on.

Brand Value: ₹26,975 crores Newcastle United: Eddie Howe's side produced some great results last season as well with Alexander Isak starring for them. Grabbing the final UCL spot made them end their season on a high and are looking for more players to bolster their squad for next season as well. Brand Value: ₹9,130 crores Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side had also showed some great performances not just in the Premier League but also in the Champions League where they almost defeated champions PSG at their home. Brand Value: ₹7,470 crores Nottingham Forest: Forest had a sad ending in what could've been a good season last year. Almost grabbing the Champions League spot on the last day, they eventually had to be content with Conference League.

Brand Value: ₹3,566 crores Brighton Hove and Albion: Brighton have been a consistent side over the years and have finished in the top half fof the table in multiple seasons. Their next aim would be to qualify for European competitions in the coming years. Brand Value: ₹7,138 crores Bournemouth: The Cherries have finished yet another into the top half of the table and have were a difficult side to beat last year, especially at home. They were also able to do the double over Manchester United, a feat not seen by a mid table team. Brand Value: ₹3,483 crores

Brentford: Finishing 10th last year, Brentford managed to finish into the top half again and continue to be one of the sides that have made a positive reputation for themselves in the top flight. However, with many important players leaving the club this summer, it will be a tough task for them compete at the same level again. Brand Value: ₹3,094 crores Fulham: Fulham had finished just under the top half in what they would consider a decent season for them which did see them giving the clubs above them a rough time this season.

Brand Value: ₹7,055 crores Crystal Palace: The FA Cup winners against heavyweights Man City saw themselves in the middle of a difficult decision which saw their UEFA Europa League spot being snatched away because of dual ownership status of the owners with Lyon. Brand Value: ₹6,557 crores Everton: Everton would be optimistic about not finishing just above the relegation places as they didn't have a season they would be proud of.With David Moyes back at the helm, they would be looking forward to a good season this time. Brand Value: ₹2,498 crores West Ham United: The Londoners didn't have a decent season last time round and would be looking to make the jump into the top 10 next year. Losing striker Michael Antonio mid way through injury also affected them badly.

Brand Value: ₹9,337.5 crores Manchester United: In what was the worst possible season for the 20-time champions last year, the Red Devils are miles apart from their expected position and would like to scrap off last year from their memories. Good attacking signing in the form of Cunha and Mbuemo could see them finishing in the top half for sure. Brand Value: ₹54,780 crores Wolverhampton Wanderers: Finishing level on 42 points with Man United, Wolves also had a terrible season based on the sources they had as players. Vitor Pereira has also lost big players in the form of Cunha and Ait-Nouri to PL clubs.

Brand Value: ₹2,550 Crores Tottenham Hotspur: The Europa League champions had a disastrous season and would see themselves booking their UEFA Champions League spot despite of their poor season under manager Ange Postecoglou who was sacked despite handing the club their first title in 17 years. Brand Value: ₹27,390 crores Newly promoted sides Leeds United: Ending the Championship at the top of the leaderboard with 100 points, Daniel Farke has done wonders with the team and will compete among the Premier League elites mext year. Brand Value: ₹2,229 crores Burnley: Former Fulham player, Scott Parker is back in the Premier League as he has taken Burnley into the top flight with the joint-most points (100) in the Championship.