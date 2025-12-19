ISL franchises propose club-led ISL structure, AIFF to remain regulator

Indian Super League franchises have jointly submitted a proposal calling for a sweeping overhaul of the country’s top-tier professional football structure. The plan seeks a club-owned and club-operated league model, while clearly retaining the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the sport’s regulator.

The proposal was submitted to AIFF and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on the final day of the deadline given to clubs to outline a consortium-led framework. The 2025-26 ISL season is yet to commence, adding urgency to the discussions.

The franchises said the move was driven by the need to ensure continuity of elite football in India amid growing uncertainty. They also stressed that the objective was to create a more stable and professionally governed league aligned with global best practices.

According to the clubs, the intent is not to weaken AIFF's authority. Instead, the proposal aims to allow the federation to focus more sharply on governance, regulation, grassroots development and national team performance. Perpetual rights for league company At the core of the proposal is the formation of a dedicated league company. This entity would be granted perpetual rights to operate, manage and commercially exploit India's top professional football league, subject to compliance with AIFF, AFC and FIFA regulations. The clubs have suggested that they collectively retain permanent majority ownership and voting control in the league company. AIFF, meanwhile, would hold a special share to safeguard sporting integrity and regulatory oversight.

The framework also allows for the induction of a strategic or commercial partner at the league level. However, the clubs have insisted that majority ownership and control must remain with them at all times. Defined role for AIFF Under the proposed structure, AIFF’s responsibilities would be clearly ring-fenced to regulatory and governance functions. These would include framing competition regulations, club licensing, disciplinary matters, refereeing, and coordination of the league calendar with national team commitments. The clubs have proposed that AIFF would not bear any operational or commercial risk related to the league. At the same time, the federation would retain a presence in league governance through a perpetual right to nominate one director to the league company’s board.

Financial framework and transition plan To facilitate a smooth transition, the clubs have suggested that no league rights fee be paid to AIFF for the 2025-26 season. This, they said, reflects the exceptional circumstances and the need to avoid any disruption to the competition. From the 2026-27 season onwards, the franchises have proposed an annual grant of Rs 10 crore to AIFF. The funds would be earmarked for grassroots football, technical development of referees and coaches, and the federation’s administrative expenses. The clubs have also committed to starting the league within 45 days of a formal handover of rights, subject to regulatory approvals and logistical readiness.