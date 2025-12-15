Home / Sports / Football News / Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025' wraps up with grand celebration in Delhi

Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025' wraps up with grand celebration in Delhi

The day began with uncertainty as Messi's charter flight from Mumbai was delayed due to adverse weather conditions

Lionel Messi, Messi
Lionel Messi
Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
New Delhi provided the perfect closing chapter to Lionel Messi’s much-talked-about GOAT India Tour 2025, as the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner headlined a grand celebration at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. After an eventful and, at times, chaotic start to the tour in Kolkata, the Delhi leg delivered the spectacle fans had hoped for.
 
Joined by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi was welcomed by a near-capacity crowd that had waited patiently through travel delays to witness football history. The capital’s evening transformed into a celebration of legacy, humility and global sporting stardom, as thousands soaked in a rare opportunity to see one of the greatest footballers of all time up close, bringing the three-city tour to an emotionally charged and seamless conclusion. 

Delayed arrival, undimmed excitement

The day began with uncertainty as Messi’s charter flight from Mumbai was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Originally scheduled to land before noon, the Argentine icon eventually touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the afternoon. From there, he proceeded directly to his hotel for a closed-door meet-and-greet with select guests. Despite the delay, anticipation around the stadium only grew, with fans filling the stands hours before kick-off, many dressed in Argentina’s iconic blue-and-white jerseys bearing the No. 10.

Celebrities set the stage

Proceedings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium opened with a celebrity exhibition match featuring the Minerva Messi All Stars against a Celebrity All Stars team. While the game entertained the crowd, the noise inside the venue escalated dramatically once Messi, Suárez and De Paul emerged from the tunnel. The trio were greeted with deafening chants, turning the stadium into a sea of flashing phone lights and banners.

Messi’s lap and fan moments

After acknowledging the players on the field, Messi, flanked by Suárez and De Paul, took a celebratory lap around the ground. The trio delighted spectators by kicking footballs into the stands, triggering frantic scrambles among fans eager for a souvenir. The atmosphere contrasted sharply with the Kolkata leg, where crowding restricted movement; in Delhi, the controlled setup allowed Messi to interact freely, smiling and waving continuously as chants echoed across the venue of around 25,000 spectators.

Words that resonated beyond language

Messi addressed the crowd briefly in Spanish, indirectly conveying gratitude for the warmth and affection shown by Indian fans. Though many in attendance did not understand the language, the emotion was unmistakable. His closing words — thanking Delhi and expressing hope of returning — sparked loud cheers, reinforcing the sense of connection that transcended linguistic barriers.

Honours, gifts and dignitaries

The event also featured a ceremonial segment, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ICC chairman Jay Shah presenting mementos to Messi, Suárez and De Paul. Jay Shah gifted the trio tickets to the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be hosted in India next year, along with specially customised Indian team jerseys bearing their names and numbers. DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia were also present during the felicitation.

A nod to grassroots football

Messi additionally felicitated the Minerva Academy football team, acknowledging the importance of youth development and grassroots programmes. The gesture was met with applause, underlining the tour’s broader message of inspiring the next generation of footballers in India.

A tour redeemed by its finale

After a turbulent opening in Kolkata, the Delhi event ensured the GOAT India Tour ended on a high note. The carefully scripted finale allowed Messi to shine in his element, effortlessly commanding attention while remaining characteristically understated. As the lights dimmed and the crowd slowly dispersed, the capital had delivered the send-off the tour needed — a celebration worthy of a global icon whose presence left an enduring imprint on Indian football fans.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Returning Mbappe on target as Real Madrid secure win over Alaves

Messi India Tour 2025 Day 3: What fans can expect from Delhi leg of event?

Arne Slot dismisses tensions with Mohd Salah after Brighton win at home

Messi lost his cool? What actually happened in Kolkata leg of GOAT tour?

Messi India Tour 2025 Day 2: What fans can expect from Mumbai leg of event?

Topics :Football Newslionel messi

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story