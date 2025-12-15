Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025' wraps up with grand celebration in Delhi

New Delhi provided the perfect closing chapter to Lionel Messi’s much-talked-about GOAT India Tour 2025, as the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner headlined a grand celebration at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. After an eventful and, at times, chaotic start to the tour in Kolkata, the Delhi leg delivered the spectacle fans had hoped for.

ALSO READ: Messi event chaos: WB police summon 6 event managers, nab 5 for vandalism Joined by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi was welcomed by a near-capacity crowd that had waited patiently through travel delays to witness football history. The capital’s evening transformed into a celebration of legacy, humility and global sporting stardom, as thousands soaked in a rare opportunity to see one of the greatest footballers of all time up close, bringing the three-city tour to an emotionally charged and seamless conclusion.

Delayed arrival, undimmed excitement The day began with uncertainty as Messi’s charter flight from Mumbai was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Originally scheduled to land before noon, the Argentine icon eventually touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the afternoon. From there, he proceeded directly to his hotel for a closed-door meet-and-greet with select guests. Despite the delay, anticipation around the stadium only grew, with fans filling the stands hours before kick-off, many dressed in Argentina’s iconic blue-and-white jerseys bearing the No. 10. Celebrities set the stage Proceedings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium opened with a celebrity exhibition match featuring the Minerva Messi All Stars against a Celebrity All Stars team. While the game entertained the crowd, the noise inside the venue escalated dramatically once Messi, Suárez and De Paul emerged from the tunnel. The trio were greeted with deafening chants, turning the stadium into a sea of flashing phone lights and banners.

Messi’s lap and fan moments After acknowledging the players on the field, Messi, flanked by Suárez and De Paul, took a celebratory lap around the ground. The trio delighted spectators by kicking footballs into the stands, triggering frantic scrambles among fans eager for a souvenir. The atmosphere contrasted sharply with the Kolkata leg, where crowding restricted movement; in Delhi, the controlled setup allowed Messi to interact freely, smiling and waving continuously as chants echoed across the venue of around 25,000 spectators. Words that resonated beyond language Messi addressed the crowd briefly in Spanish, indirectly conveying gratitude for the warmth and affection shown by Indian fans. Though many in attendance did not understand the language, the emotion was unmistakable. His closing words — thanking Delhi and expressing hope of returning — sparked loud cheers, reinforcing the sense of connection that transcended linguistic barriers.

Honours, gifts and dignitaries The event also featured a ceremonial segment, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ICC chairman Jay Shah presenting mementos to Messi, Suárez and De Paul. Jay Shah gifted the trio tickets to the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be hosted in India next year, along with specially customised Indian team jerseys bearing their names and numbers. DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia were also present during the felicitation. A nod to grassroots football Messi additionally felicitated the Minerva Academy football team, acknowledging the importance of youth development and grassroots programmes. The gesture was met with applause, underlining the tour’s broader message of inspiring the next generation of footballers in India.