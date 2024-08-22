Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

The 38-year-old Neuer debuted for Germany in 2009 and won the World Cup in 2014. His last game for the national team was the 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals.

Manuel Neuer
Manuel Neuer
AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Wednesday he is retiring from the national team after 15 years and 124 games. He is staying in club soccer with Bayern Munich.

The 38-year-old Neuer debuted for Germany in 2009 and won the World Cup in 2014. His last game for the national team was the 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals as Germany hosted Euro 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Neuer said he was tempted by the prospect of staying on for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico but decided against it after speaking with family and friends. That could open the door for Barcelona's Marc-Andr ter Stegen to take over as Germany's starting goalkeeper.

Neuer is the second leading player in the German team to retire from international soccer this week after midfielder Ilkay Gndogan, who captained the team at Euro 2024.

He cited fatigue and the pressures of a busy club and international schedule in his statement on Monday. Forward Thomas Mller retired from the national team last month.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gundogan set for Man City return after reportedly agreeing to leave Barca

No Sandesh Jhinghan in India's Intercontinental Cup probable squad

Man City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw voted PFA player of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to end Al-Hilal's dominance in Saudi Pro league

Bayern loses defender Josip Stanisic for several weeks to knee injury

Topics :football

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story