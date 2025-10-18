Home / Sports / Football News / Ex-India player Clifford Miranda appointed Chennaiyin FC head coach

Ex-India player Clifford Miranda appointed Chennaiyin FC head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have appointed former India midfielder Clifford Miranda as their new head coach, the club announced on Saturday.

Clifford Miranda
Clifford Miranda
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have appointed former India midfielder Clifford Miranda as their new head coach, the club announced on Saturday.

The 43-year-old, who served as India men's U23 coach briefly in 2023, will become the first Indian full-time head coach of the club. The Goan succeeds Scotsman Owen Coyle who left the club in July.

"New Head Coach reporting for duty. Welcome Clifford Miranda," tweeted Chennaiyin FC.

Miranda had worked as assistant coach of FC Goa, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC in the past. He hung his playing boots after playing 45 matches for the country between 2005 and 2014. 

His first assignment as head coach of the two-time ISL champions will be the AIFF Super Cup that kicks off in his home state Goa on October 25.

Chennaiyin FC are placed in a tough group with fellow ISL sides Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, alongside Dempo SC who will enjoy home advantage.

The Marina Machans last tasted silverware in 2017-18 when they beat Bengaluru FC in the ISL Cup final and have qualified for the ISL playoffs just once in the last five seasons.

The coach has history on his side when it comes to the AIFF Super Cup having already won the tournament with Odisha FC in 2023 as an interim head coach, a feat he would love to repeat with his new club.

Miranda had a stellar playing career for club and country and featured as a player in the ISL for FC Goa and ATK FC in the first two campaigns of the ISL. He will look to bring his experience at play at Chennaiyin FC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Hungary stall Portugal's bid; England qualifies

Historic night in Tokyo as Japan defeat Brazil for first time ever by 3-2

India vs Singapore HIGHLIGHTS AFC Asian Cup qualifier: SGP end Indian hopes of qualification

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

How can Indian football team still qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027?

Topics :Football News

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story