FIFA World Rankings: Top 20 Teams after October international break

Spain maintained its position at the top of the FIFA men’s world rankings in the latest list released Friday, with Germany reclaiming its spot among the top seeds for the upcoming World Cup draw on December 5 (which will feature U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance).

Germany climbed two places to No. 10 following consecutive qualifying victories over Luxembourg and Northern Ireland, bouncing back after a shock loss to Slovakia in their tournament opener.

Meanwhile, Croatia, runners-up in 2018 and a semifinalist in the 2022 edition, slipped to 11th after settling for a draw against the Czech Republic last week.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing a return to former club Manchester United? In the 48-team World Cup draw, 12 teams will be top-seeded. These include the three co-hosts (United States, Canada, and Mexico) as well as the nine highest-ranked teams that directly qualify. Currently ranked No. 9, Italy may be pushed into European playoffs in March if they finish second behind Norway in their group. If that happens, the No. 10 ranked team will likely avoid being drawn with the other top seeds. Spain leads the standings ahead of defending champions Argentina, followed by France, England, Portugal, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Belgium in eighth.

In the draw, seedings will cascade from Pot 1 through Pot 4. Pot 4 will comprise the six lowest-ranked direct qualifiers and six slots reserved for playoff winners. Four European squads will enter via playoffs, while a global bracket of six non-European nations will contest two remaining places, with teams such as Bolivia and New Caledonia involved. India slip in rankings after disappointing campaign The Indian men’s football team dropped to 136th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Friday, its lowest position in nearly nine years, following a draw and a loss against Singapore that ended its chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Finally, Friday’s rankings confirmed the matchups for the African playoff round next month. Nigeria will take on Gabon, while Cameroon faces Congo for a chance to compete in the intercontinental playoff.