Top 5 all-time football signings during the January transfer window

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to return to Europe? New contract with Inter Miami revealed With the January transfer window active in the world of football, teams and players are looking to either recruit or find themselves a suitable project midway through the season in order to start a new journey somewhere else. Players like Manchester United's Marcus Rashford or Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia are looking for a new challenge elsewhere.There have been many influential transfers during this short period of transfers that have often gone on to decide league titles or Champions League triumphs as well. We take a look at the best transfers in world football history during the January transfer window.

5. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United)

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes deservingly takes the 5th spot as he has been a vital part of the Man United setup over the years. The £68 million signing is now also the captain of the side under coach Ruben Amorim and has been one of the best, if not the best, creators in the Premier League as well.

Now in his sixth season at Old Trafford, he has an impressive tally of 85 goals and 76 assists from 260 appearances. While Fernandes may be a divisive figure among pundits, he continues to be Manchester United's most impactful player and is adored by the fans, who recognize that the team's fortunes could have been far worse without his contributions to lifting their spirits.

4. Andy Cole (Newcastle United to Manchester United)

When Manchester United made a move for Cole in January 1995, he was the most sought-after young striker in the Premier League. The Red Devils offered Newcastle a deal they couldn't turn down, with winger Keith Gillespie heading in the opposite direction as part of the £7m transfer, making Cole the most expensive English player at the time—a weighty expectation to bear.

During his time at United, Cole played a pivotal role in securing five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a Champions League victory, netting 121 goals along the way.

3. Luis Suarez (Ajax to Liverpool)

Despite Suarez's history of controversy, Liverpool moved forward with a £23m deal to sign him just days before the transfer window closed. His initial season at the club was modest, with only four league goals, but he soon hit his stride, becoming an incredible bargain for the club. Over the next three and a half seasons, Suarez scored 82 goals and led Liverpool to the verge of the Premier League title in 2013-14, breaking down in tears when they narrowly missed out at Selhurst Park.

However, Suarez's time at Anfield was also tainted by significant controversy, including a 10-match ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic in 2013 and an eight-match ban after being found guilty of using racist language towards Patrice Evra, according to the FA.

2. Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool)

Liverpool had to wait until the end of December 2018 for Southampton to agree to a £75m ($94m) deal for Virgil van Dijk, who joined the club when the transfer window opened in January. The fee set a new world record for a defender, leading to accusations of hypocrisy against Klopp, who had criticized Manchester United's £89m signing of Paul Pogba just 18 months earlier. However, unlike Pogba, Van Dijk proved to be worth every penny.

He became the final piece in Klopp's puzzle, solidifying their defense and playing a key role in helping them reach the Champions League final just four months later. Van Dijk's impact was crucial to Liverpool securing their first league title in 30 years.

1. Nemanja Vidic (Spartak Moscow to Manchester United)

When he first arrived at Old Trafford for a £7m fee, the Serbian was relatively unknown, and few could have predicted that he would help United secure five Premier League titles and reach three Champions League finals, ultimately winning the European Cup in 2008.

Vidic formed a formidable partnership at centre-back with Rio Ferdinand, creating the foundation for Sir Alex Ferguson's final great team.

Since his departure in 2014, United's defense has struggled to find the same level of solidity.

The list is filled with players from Manchester United and Liverpool, which shows how the busy nature of the English football calendar often leads to clubs making some important signings in the middle of the season.