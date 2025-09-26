Home / Sports / Football News / Hansi Flick fumes at Spain's handling of injured Lamine Yamal in qualifiers

Hansi Flick fumes at Spain's handling of injured Lamine Yamal in qualifiers

Yamal's injury kept him out of several important club matches against Valencia, Newcastle, Getafe, and Oviedo.

Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick recently leveled a sharp criticism at the Spanish national setup, accusing them of mishandling 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal’s fitness. According to Flick, Yamal was selected for Spain’s World Cup qualifiers despite carrying an injury, and ended up playing through pain. He claimed the teen was administered painkillers and featured for over 70 minutes in matches, yet skipped training between games—a decision that frustrated Barça’s medical staff and hierarchy.
 
Flick’s Accusations: “That’s Not Taking Care of Players”
 
Flick expressed his disappointment over Yamal’s usage:
 
“They gave him painkillers and he played 73 and 79 minutes. And between the matches, he didn’t train. That’s not taking care of the players. Spain has the best players and the best national team, but they haven’t taken care of the players, and that’s what I can say. I’m very disappointed.”
Yamal’s injury kept him out of several important club matches against Valencia, Newcastle, Getafe, and Oviedo. While Barcelona managed to stay unbeaten during his absence, the long-term health of their rising star remains a pressing concern for both club and country.
 
De la Fuente Responds: “I’m Not Interested”
 
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was asked to address Flick’s allegations at a tribute event in La Rioja, where a mural was dedicated in his honor. He chose not to engage directly with the controversy, simply stating:
 
“Do you think that today, in my homeland, and enjoying this moment, I’d remember what Hansi Flick said? Well, no, I’m not interested.”
 
Yamal’s Comeback and Barça’s Plans
 
Reports suggest Yamal may return to action shortly, possibly featuring against Real Sociedad, though Barcelona’s medical staff view their Champions League tie with PSG on October 1 as his true comeback benchmark. With Alejandro Balde also nearing fitness, Flick will hope that Yamal can recover fully and lead Barcelona’s charge across Europe once more.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barcelona earn 3-1 win vs Oviedo in La Liga after Garcia goalkeeper blip

Argentina's football team likely to meet Australia in Kerala in November

Ballon d'Or 2025: Live event time (IST), contenders, live streaming details

Olmo and Torres star in Barcelona's commanding 3-0 win over Getafe

Usain Bolt to visit India, play exhibition football on October 1st

Topics :Football NewsFC Barcelona

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story