Atletico score 5 vs Real Madrid for first time in 75 years, Alvarez stars

The last time Julian Alvarez faced Real Madrid, his mishap in a penalty shootout led to another painful loss for Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez redeemed himself on Saturday when he scored two goals to fuel a memorable 5-2 rout of Atletico's fiercest rival in a La Liga derby. It was the first time in 75 years that Atletico scored five goals against its crosstown rival.

The Argentina striker stole the show from Kylian Mbappe, who scored as Madrid built a 2-1 lead. Alvarez converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead 3-2 early in the second half before he added a second goal with a curling free kick.

Diego Simeone's Atletico dealt Xabi Alonso his first loss of the season after Madrid had won all six La Liga games and its Champions League opener. Alonso's only other loss since taking over as Madrid's coach in the summer was against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals in July. Barcelona can overtake leader Madrid with a win at Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atletico moved into fourth place at six points behind Madrid. We knew how special today was, it was a derby and we needed to take the three points to reduce the difference with those at the top, Alvarez said. We had control of the game and the team never stopped going forward. We created lots of scoring chances and were able to convert them.

The last time Atletico faced Madrid in March, Alvarez slipped before applying a double touch to a spot kick during a shootout. His goal was annulled, and Madrid went on to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. At the end, each penalty is a new shot, each game is a new opportunity, Alvarez said. Simeone moved to tears by performanceSimeone appeared to wipe tears from his eyes after Alvarez's second goal. I have many emotions. This season started with difficulties, but thanks to the efforts of so many people we are now doing a marvelous job, Simeone said.

Atletico had endured its worst start to La Liga since Simeone became coach over a decade ago and needed this win to stay in the title fight. Alvarez, who joined from Manchester City last season, has been key the team turning things around this week. He was coming off his first hat trick in Europe on Wednesday when he led Atletico to a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano. (Alvarez) works so hard and helps us not only in attack but also with his pressure in defense, Simeone said. We need him and have to take care of him because he is very good. I hope he can be with this club for a long time.

Bellingham nullified in first start of season Jude Bellingham was a surprise inclusion by Alonso in Madrid's starting 11. He hadn't started for Madrid since the Club World Cup in the United States, after which he underwent an operation on his left shoulder on July 16. He returned to the field last weekend and played a total of 20 minutes as a substitute in two La Liga wins. The England midfielder was mostly missing in action against Atletico, as were most of his teammates. Arda Guler's passing and verve kept Madrid in it until he gave away the penalty that helped Atletico take complete control.

Atletico set the tone when defender Robin Le Normand headed in a cross from Simeone's son, Giuliano Simeone, in the 14th minute. Guler helped Madrid respond against the flow of play when he set up Mbappe to score his league-leading seventh goal in the 25th. Guler next put Madrid in front in the 36th by volleying in a pass from Vincius Jnior. Atletico, however, kept up the pressure at its Metropolitano Stadium, led by stellar midfielder Pablo Barrios. And Alexander Sorloth got a deserved equalizer to make it 2-2 in first-half injury time when Koke Resurreccin placed a perfect pass over the top of Dean Huijsen for the Norway striker to head into the corner.

The second half was all Atletico's as Alvarez blasted a spot kick past Thibaut Courtois in the 51st after Guler was judged to have used a dangerous high kick that made contact with the head of Nicols Gonzlez. Alvarez put Madrid away on Saturday when he bent a free kick from the left side of the area inside Courtois' near post, igniting celebrations by Atletico's fans. Madrid now must travel to central Asia to play Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan in the Champions League on Tuesday. This is our first loss and it hurts a lot, Alonso said. The important thing now is how we react, if we can find something positive from inside this pain that we feel today.