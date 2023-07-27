India's road to Fifa World Cup 2026: All you need to know about qualifiers

The draws for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers are out. It has happened just a day after the Indian football team got the the relaxation from the Indian government to participate in the Asian Games 2023.

India have been placed in group A alongside defending Asian Cup winners and last FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar. Kuwait are the third team in the group for the second round of preliminary qualification. The fourth team would be confirmed after a first-round match between Afghanistan and Mongolia. The winner would take the fourth place in the group.

What is Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers event?

Team participating in Fifa World Cup have to go through a rigorous qualification round. No team apart from the hosts are confirmed for a place in the Fifa World Cup. Each continent gets a fixed number of slots and only a limited number of teams qualify from that continent for the main event.

Sr. National Team Head Coach @stimac_igor shares his thoughts on the #19thAsianGames and the Joint #FIFAWorldCup and #AsianCup2027 Qualifiers Groups, announced today #IndianFootball — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 27, 2023

In the third round, the teams will again be drawn into the groups and draws for that would be taken out at a later stage. Considering that there are no upsets, the following teams will move to the third round.

Group A- Qatar and India

Group B- Japan and Syria

Group C- South Korea and China

Group D- Oman and Kyrgyz Republic

Group E- Iran and Uzbekistan

Group F- Iraq and Vietnam

Group G- Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Group H- United Arab Emirates and Bahrain

Group I- Australia and Palestine

The road will get difficult from here on for the Blue Tigers as now they will be placed in a group which will have three teams better ranked than them. If they could not finish in the top two then they would have to be in the top four at least to keep their hopes alive for the next round of World Cup qualification. It will be tough but not impossible.