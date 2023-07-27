Home / Sports / Football News / India's road to Fifa World Cup 2026: All you need to know about qualifiers

India's road to Fifa World Cup 2026: All you need to know about qualifiers

India have been drawn in group A of the AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers along with Qatar, Kuwait and the winner of the Round 1 clash between Afghanistan and Mongolia

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Indian Football team drawn with Qatar and Kuwait in the AFC Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2. Photo: Indian Football Team

6 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
The draws for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers are out. It has happened just a day after the Indian football team got the the relaxation from the Indian government to participate in the Asian Games 2023.

India have been placed in group A alongside defending Asian Cup winners and last FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar. Kuwait are the third team in the group for the second round of preliminary qualification. The fourth team would be confirmed after a first-round match between Afghanistan and Mongolia. The winner would take the fourth place in the group. 

What is Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers event?
Team participating in Fifa World Cup have to go through a rigorous qualification round. No team apart from the hosts are confirmed for a place in the Fifa World Cup. Each continent gets a fixed number of slots and only a limited number of teams qualify from that continent for the main event. 


In the third round, the teams will again be drawn into the groups and draws for that would be taken out at a later stage. Considering that there are no upsets, the following teams will move to the third round. 

Group A- Qatar and India
Group B- Japan and Syria
Group C- South Korea and China
Group D- Oman and Kyrgyz Republic
Group E- Iran and Uzbekistan
Group F- Iraq and Vietnam
Group G- Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Group H- United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
Group I- Australia and Palestine

The road will get difficult from here on for the Blue Tigers as now they will be placed in a group which will have three teams better ranked than them. If they could not finish in the top two then they would have to be in the top four at least to keep their hopes alive for the next round of World Cup qualification. It will be tough but not impossible. 

Topics :FIFA World CupAFC Asian CupAll India Football FederationIndian Football TeamAsian GamesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

