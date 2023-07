Lionel Messi has become synonymous with records, and whenever he takes the field every now or then, he ends up creating new ones.

And one such record was created when he started for Inter Miami against Atlanta United. His second goal against Atlanta became the most-watched live event in the United States of America (USA) history.

Messi's second goal in just 22 minutes into the game attained record 3.4 billion views in America.

Messi in his first game for Inter Miami



Messi came off the bench in the 54th minute Friday night in Miami's first Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul.



And he provided a moment fans had hoped for when the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion for Argentina decided to take his talents to MLS. Messi converted the game-winning free kick in stoppage time in front of a crowd estimated at 21,000.

Yedlin had placed the skipper's armband on Messi when he checked in on Friday, but Messi entered Tuesday's match wearing the armband just below his right shoulder.