Argentina forward defends her Ronaldo tattoo, says I'm not anti-Messi

Argentina forward Yamila Rodiguez has tattooed two footballers on her leg - Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona. Fans trolled her for not having a tattoo of Argentina legend Lionel Messi

Argentina forward defends her Ronaldo's tattoo

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
An Argentina forward, Yamila Rodriguez, was criticised for having a tattoo of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

The 25-year-old was forced to defend herself against trolling, she claimed that her preference for Ronaldo doesn't mean that she is anti-Messi. 

The forward player has a tattoo of Argentina's legend Diego Maradona on her left thigh and a tattoo of Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodriguez who was playing for Argentina in their opening world cup match against Italy and faced defeat by 1-0. She was seen sitting at the bench where Argentina fans saw her tattoos featuring Ronaldo as well as Diego Maradona.

She has spoken about how Ronaldo is an idol for her but she received massive criticism from Argentinian fans.

Yamila Rodriguez defended her choice of having a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo. She post a message on both Instagram and Twitter where she wrote: 

“Please, that’s enough. I’m not doing well. When did I say that I am anti-Messi? Stop saying things that I didn’t say because I’m really going through a tough time.”

She said, “We are not all obliged to only love the players from our country.”

"Please understand that this is football and everyone has appreciation, their preferences and highlighting one does not mean burying the other. Enough, it tires me, it hurts me," Rodriguez concluded.

Rodriguez was a late substitute in Argentina's 1-0 defeat by Italy in their Women's World Cup group opener. They next play South Africa on Friday.

