Indian football team moves up to 125th in latest FIFA world rankings

In the AFC standings, India have also improved one notch to be 22nd, behind Vietnam who have lost three rungs

AIFF
Indian Football Team (Photo: AIFF Twitter handle)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Indian men's football team climbed one place to 125th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, thanks to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Vietnam in an international friendly earlier this month.

Under new coach Manolo Marquez, India are yet to win a match. The team under Marquez has lost once and drawn twice, that saw it earn +0.26 points, taking its total points tally to 1133.78.

In the AFC standings, India have also improved one notch to be 22nd, behind Vietnam who have lost three rungs.

Overall, world champions Argentina maintained their supremacy at No. 1 with 1883.5 points, while France, European champions Spain and England and Brazil complete the top-five.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

