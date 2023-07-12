Home / Sports / Football News / Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC sign Dutch midfielder Yoll van Nieff

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Yoll van Nieff on a two-year deal

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mumbai City Football Club. File Photo

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Yoll van Nieff on a two-year deal.

Born in the town of Groningen in the Netherlands, van Nieff began his career with SC Cambuur before joining his hometown club, FC Groningen.

After rising through Groningen's academy and youth sides, van Nieff graduated to the first team.

The Dutch midfielder enjoyed a fruitful journey with FC Groningen, playing 83 games for their youth sides and making over 100 appearances for the first team.

Van Nieff was also a part of the FC Groningen squad that won the 2014-15 KNVB Cup.

A short spell at Dutch club Heracles Almelo followed for van Nieff before he made his first move outside the Netherlands, joining Hungarian first division club Pusks Akadmia FC ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old went on to become an influential player for Pusks, helping them finish high up in the Hungarian league consistently.

Van Nieff also represented the Netherlands at the youth level, making a total of eight appearances for the Dutch under-17s and under-18s.

"I'm excited to start a new chapter in my career today. The positive conversations with the management and head coach made it an easy decision for me choose to Mumbai City.

"We have a strong squad and the head coach's vision for the club and the way he wants to play is aligned with how I view the game of football," van Nieff said in a statement issued by the Islanders.

Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham added: "The experience and the quality Yoll brings to Mumbai City will be a great asset to us.

"We've watched him from his time in the Netherlands and more recently, in Hungary, and we believe that Yoll will complement our squad and have a key role to play at this club.

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

