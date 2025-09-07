Injuries sideline PSG duo Dembele and Doue ahead of UCL group opener

Paris Saint Germain has suffered a double injury blow ahead of the Champions League start with Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue both ruled out for weeks.
Dembele will be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, PSG said Saturday.
Doue will be out for around four weeks with a calf strain, the Champions League winner confirmed.
Dembele limped off the field in France's World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine on Friday, with Doue also injured in the game.
PSG said Dembele had sustained a serious injury to his right hamstring. Doue strained his right calf.
The injuries come less than two weeks before PSG begins the defense of its Champions League title against Atalanta on Sept. 17.
The French champion goes to Barcelona, Dembele's former club, two weeks later on Oct. 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app