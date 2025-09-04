CAFA Nations Cup: India vs Afghanistan live streaming, head-to-head, time

Indian football team will face Afghanistan in their final group match in Nations Cup 2025 on September 4 in Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan. The Blue Tigers, under new coach Khalid Jamil, seek a second win to confirm a third-place play-off spot after opening with a 2-1 triumph over Tajikistan, followed by a resilient but losing effort against Iran. Afghanistan, winless so far, aim to salvage pride and upset India's ambitions. Historically, India dominate the head-to-head, but Afghanistan took the last encounter, making this contest unpredictable. With knockout hopes on the line, fans can expect a competitive, high-stakes battle between familiar foes. Revenge will be on the minds of the Blue Tigers when they face Afghanistan today. India, then under Igor Stimac, had suffered a shock 1-2 defeat to Afghanistan in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Guwahati in March 2024. A year later, under the stewardship of Khalid Jamil, the side will look to erase the painful memory and keep their campaign alive.

India team news The task has been made tougher with the absence of Sandesh Jhingan. The 32-year-old centre-back picked up an injury in the defeat to Iran and has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament “I’ve never seen a player as brave as Sandesh. Even with the injury, he kept playing. He is a great motivator on and off the pitch, and we will definitely miss him,” Jamil said. What India need to do to play third place playoff match in CAFA nations league? Without their defensive talisman, India will need new leaders to emerge in a game that will decide their fate in the tournament.

India currently have three points from two matches, tied with Tajikistan but ahead on head-to-head record. Their solitary win came in the opener against co-hosts Tajikistan (2-1), followed by a 0-3 defeat to Asian giants Iran. Group leaders Iran are unbeaten with six points. The scenario for progression remains straightforward: India must beat Afghanistan and hope Tajikistan do not defeat Iran. A draw could still see India through, provided Iran either win or share points with Tajikistan. But a defeat would end India’s campaign, with Afghanistan and Tajikistan likely advancing on superior goal difference. “The focus is on winning, nothing else. We are not thinking of permutations and combinations,” Jamil said ahead of the must-win tie.

Afghanistan team news Afghanistan enter the match desperate for a victory after consecutive group-stage defeats, sitting bottom of Group B. Their attack has struggled for goals, placing extra pressure on senior internationals to deliver against India. Injuries and lack of squad depth have contributed to their disappointing run in the tournament so far. Team morale remains a concern, but with nothing to lose, Afghanistan could adopt a more attacking approach in a final bid to upset the Blue Tigers. The coaching staff are expected to make changes in both midfield and attack, seeking the right combination for a breakthrough result.

India vs Afghanistan: Head-to-Head India, ranked 133rd by FIFA, hold a superior record against Afghanistan, placed 161st. Out of 22 previous meetings, India have won 13, while Afghanistan have managed just two victories. Seven matches have ended in draws. India’s last win against Afghanistan came in 2022, a 2-1 triumph during the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata. Despite the historical edge, Jamil warned against complacency. "Afghanistan are a good side. They will play hard against us. We need to be ready and those who have had less game time so far must step up." Total matches: 22

India won: 13

Afghanistan won: 2

Draw: 7 CAFA Nations Cup 2025 India vs Afghanistan: Probable Starting 11 India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Muhammed Uvais, Suresh Singh, Jeakson Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Irfan Yadwad

Afghanistan starting 11 (probable): Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Sharif Mohammad, Elias Mansour, Mahboob Hanifi, Ruhollah Iqbalzada, Rahmat Akbari, Zolfaqar Nazari, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, Yama Shirzad, Omid Mosavi, Hossain Zamani. All you need to know about India vs Afghanistan football – CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Category Details Tournament CAFA Nations Cup 2025 – Group B Match India vs Afghanistan Date Thursday, September 4, 2025 Venue Hisor International football Stadium, Tajikistan India's Coach Khalid Jamil Afghanistan's FIFA Ranking 161 India's FIFA Ranking 133 India's Group Standing 2nd place – 3 pts (W1 L1) Results so far (India) Beat Tajikistan 2-1 Lost to Iran 0-3 Results so far (Afghanistan) Lost to Iran 3-1, Lost to Tajikistan 2-0 Group Leaders Iran – 6 pts (all wins) Qualification Scenario for India - Must win vs Afghanistan and hope Tajikistan do not beat Iran - Draw could suffice if Iran avoid defeat vs Tajikistan - Loss = elimination Head-to-Head (India vs Afghanistan) Played 22: India 13 wins, Afghanistan 2 wins, Draws 7 Last Meeting March 2024 – Afghanistan beat India 2-1 (FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Guwahati) India's Last Win vs Afghanistan 2022 – 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers (Kolkata) Key Absence Sandesh Jhingan (injured vs Iran, ruled out of tournament) Coach's Note (Khalid Jamil) "We are not thinking of scenarios. We go into the game looking for a win."

CAFA Nations Cup 2025 India vs Afghanistan: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will India vs Afghanistan match take place in CAFA Nations Cup 2025? India will face Afghanistan in the group stage of CAFA Nations Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 4. What time will the India vs Afghanistan match in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 begin? India vs Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will kick off at 5:30 PM IST. What is the venue for India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match? India vs Afghanistan match in CAFA Nations Cup will be played at Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan.