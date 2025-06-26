Home / Sports / Football News / Inter Milan advances at Club World Cup with easy 2-0 win over River Plate

Inter Milan advances at Club World Cup with easy 2-0 win over River Plate

Just two minutes before the red card, River Plate came close to taking the lead when Manuel Lanzini found Facundo Colidio in the box with a cross, but Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the save.

Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski
Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski
AP Seattle (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Francesco Pio Esposito scored in the 72nd minute and Alessandro Bastoni added an insurance goal in stoppage time to lead Inter Milan to a 2-0 win over River Plate and into the second round of the Club World Cup.

Esposito's goal came just six minutes after River Plate's Lucas Martnez Quarta was shown a red card after taking out the legs of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a breakaway and preventing a clean shot on goal on Wednesday night.

Just two minutes before the red card, River Plate came close to taking the lead when Manuel Lanzini found Facundo Colidio in the box with a cross, but Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the save.

Bastoni's goal came on a left-footed shot from outside the box in the 93rd minute. 

Inter Milan finished atop Group E with seven points, two more than Monterrey, which finished second in the group following a 3-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday night. River Plate finished in third with four points and Urawa Red Diamonds finished in last, going 0-3.

Key Moment  Esposito, a 19-year-old striker, notched his first career goal for Inter Milan after assisting on the squad's winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday.

Takeaways  Inter Milan plays Fluminense one of four Brazilian clubs to advance to the round of 16 on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Monterrey plays Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday 1 at Atlanta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lyon out of Ligue 1! Financial woes send 7-time champions to second tier

Pogba returns! French midfielder set to sign 2-year deal with AS Monaco

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Chelsea go through; Auckland City create history

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of teams qualified for last 16

Budweiser unveils 'Celebration in the Making' for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story